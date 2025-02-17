Social Development hosts 2025 National Active Ageing Programme, 18 to 20 Feb

It is all systems go as the Department of Social Development in collaboration with North West Provincial Government host the 2025 National Active Ageing Programme from 18-20 February in Rustenburg, Bojanala Platinum District under the theme: “Embracing Vitality: Empowering older persons to thrive in their communities”.

Celebrating its 19th year, the National Active Ageing Programme, as the name denotes, promotes the benefits of meaningful participation in physical fitness and active ageing for persons aged 60 years and above. This year’s programme will bring together over one thousand older persons across South Africa to participate in dialogue and various sporting codes, including brisk walk, soccer, athletics, ring-the-ball, dress up, jukskei, rugby ball throw and choral music.

The programme enables older persons to connect with their peers from across the country, forging new bonds and strengthening a nationwide network of shared experience and mutual respect. The programme also promote healthy lifestyles with the view to create a positive narrative about ageing as a normal developmental stage in a human life cycle, as well as promote nation building and social cohesion.

The annual National Active Ageing Programme is held jointly with the Department Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation, the South African Older Persons Forum including national and Provincial Department of Social Development on a rotational basis.

The three-day programme will commence with the National Dialogue and choral music. The dialogue will focus on pertinent issues affecting them, including cost of living, ageism, mental health, (Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia, depression), access to services, social isolation and loneliness, abuse and neglect.

The highlight of Active Ageing Programme is the Golden Games through which older persons showcase their talent and fitness by participating in sporting activities, including female and male soccer tournament and athletics.

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe and MECs of Social Development from all nine provinces will be participating and cheering their provincial teams during the National Active Ageing Programme.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Active Ageing Programme planned as follows:

DAY 1: Older persons’ national dialogue and choral music

Date: Tuesday, 18 February 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Rustenburg Civic Centre, Upper East Side, 1 Abbey Street, Cashan-North West Province

DAY 2: Golden Games

Date: Wednesday, 19 February 2025

Time: 10h00-16h00

Venue: Impala Rugby Club Stadium, Fatima Bhayat and Tuin Streets, Rustenburg-North West Province

DAY 3: Golden games and award ceremony

Date: Thursday, 20 February 2025

Time: 10h00-16h00

Venue: Impala Rugby Club Stadium, Fatima Bhayat and Tuin Streets, Rustenburg-North West Province



Media can RSVP by contacting:

Ms Nomfundo Xulu

Cell: 066 480 6845

E-mail: NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za

Mr Petrus Siko

Cell: 060 542 9383

E-mail: psiko@nwpg.gov.za

Media enquiries may be forwarded to:

Mr Bathembu Futshane

Cell: 071 162 1154

E-mail: BathembuF@dsd.gov.za

