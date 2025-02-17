Enterprise Video Market to Reach USD 61.1 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Enterprise Video Market was USD 21.9 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 61.1 Bn by 2032, growing at a 12.1% CAGR from 2024-2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Enterprise Video Market is growing rapidly, driven by AI, security needs, hybrid work adoption, and expanding digital infrastructure.”The Enterprise Video Market Size was valued at USD 21.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 61.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period 2024-2032. This growth is driven by increasing demand for seamless communication, advanced AI-powered video analytics, and enhanced integration with enterprise software. The market benefits from rising adoption across industries for training, collaboration, and customer engagement, alongside growing investments in cloud-based video solutions and security enhancements.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3116 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco Webex, Cisco Meeting Server)- Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Teams, Azure Media Services)- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Zoom Meetings, Zoom Webinar)- Poly (formerly Polycom) (Poly Studio X50, RealPresence Group Series)- Avaya Inc. (Avaya Spaces, Avaya Equinox)- BlueJeans by Verizon (BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Meetings)- Adobe Systems Incorporated (Adobe Connect, Adobe Presenter)- Kaltura, Inc. (Kaltura Video Platform, Kaltura Virtual Classroom)- Brightcove Inc. (Video Cloud, Brightcove Beacon)- VMware, Inc. (VMware Workspace ONE, VMware App Volumes)By Offering, Solutions Segment Dominated the Enterprise Video Market in 2023 Due to Advanced Features, Security, and Seamless IntegrationIn 2023, the solutions segment dominated the enterprise video market, powered by increased demand for sophisticated video conferencing, streaming, and content management solutions. Enterprises focused on secure, high-definition video communication to optimize collaboration, training, and customer interactions. Demand for AI-driven analytics, automation, and real-time interactive capabilities further accelerated adoption. Besides, easy integration with enterprise software, cloud platforms, and security systems made solutions more attractive. As businesses adopted hybrid work patterns and digital transformation, the need for scalable, flexible, and compliance-ready video solutions kept increasing.By Application, Corporate Communications Dominated the Enterprise Video Market in 2023In 2023, Corporate Communications dominated the Enterprise Video Market, fueled by the increasing demand for smooth internal collaboration, executive communication, and instant decision-making in hybrid workspaces. Companies focused on secure, high-quality video solutions to improve communication among remote teams. The use of AI-driven video analytics, automated transcription, and cloud-based conferencing tools further cemented its leadership. In addition, compliance to regulations in BFSI and healthcare also led to increased use of secure video communication, with corporate communications being the biggest application segment for the enterprise video market.By Deployment, On-Premises Segment Dominates with 62% Revenue Share in 2023, Driven by Security, Compliance, and Government InvestmentsOn-premises accounted for 62% revenue in 2023, with industries focusing on data security and control choosing to deploy in-house. Adherence to strict regulations such as GDPR in Europe and HIPAA in the U.S. positioned BFSI and healthcare as early adopters. Interestingly, 78% of healthcare organizations used on-premises video solutions for data security. In the U.S., USD 2 billion in government-sponsored cybersecurity efforts further drove adoption, consistent with industries where data breaches have severe financial and reputational consequences.By Delivery Technique, Adaptive Streaming Leads with 34% Revenue Share in 2023, Driven by Scalability, 5G Expansion, and Government Internet InitiativesThe adaptive streaming segment topped the market in 2023 with 34% revenue share, thanks to its scalability and capacity to enhance viewing experiences on various devices and network conditions. Used extensively in corporate communications and training, adaptive streaming was supported by government initiatives in internet expansion like Digital India, which raised rural high-speed coverage by 20%. 5G expansion also played a critical role, doubling coverage in North America and the Asia-Pacific, further driving high-quality, seamless video delivery globally.By End-use, BFSI Sector Captures 25% Revenue Share in 2023, Driven by Secure Video Solutions for Compliance, Customer Engagement, and Workforce TrainingIn 2023, the BFSI sector accounted for 25% of the enterprise video market, driven by growing adoption of video solutions for customer engagement and workforce training. Financial institutions increasingly relied on secure video conferencing to enhance client interactions while ensuring compliance with strict regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Act in the U.S. and European Central Bank policies for cross-border cooperation. Video solutions have become essential for product demonstrations, customer onboarding, and remote advisory services, improving efficiency, transparency, and cost savings across the financial sector.Enterprise Video Market Segmentation:By Offering- Solutions- ServicesBy Application- Corporate Communications- Training & Development- Marketing & Client EngagementBy Deployment- Cloud- On-premisesBy Delivery Technique- Downloading/ Traditional Streaming- Adaptive Streaming- Progressive DownloadingBy End-use- IT & Telecom- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)- Healthcare & Life Sciences- Media & Entertainment- Education- Retail & Consumer Goods- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3116 North America Led the Enterprise Video Market with 39% Revenue Share in 2023, Asia-Pacific Emerged as the Fastest-Growing Region with Strong Digital InvestmentsIn 2023, North America dominated the Enterprise Video Market, accounting for over 39% of total revenue, driven by strong adoption in BFSI, healthcare, and education. Businesses leveraged enterprise video solutions for hybrid work, employee training, and customer engagement. Government initiatives, such as the USA CARES Act, supported SMEs in digital transformation, further accelerating market expansion. The region's leadership was reinforced by the presence of major tech firms and early adoption of innovative video technologies.Asia-Pacific became the fastest-growing region, fueled by significant digital infrastructure investments from governments and private enterprises. Programs like China’s Internet Plus boosted video adoption in retail, manufacturing, and education, while India’s Digital India initiative expanded internet access and digital literacy. The rapid growth of mobile internet and widespread 5G deployment in Japan and South Korea further accelerated enterprise video adoption, making the region a key driver of market expansion through 2032Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/enterprise-video-market-3116 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Enterprise Video Market Segmentation, By Offering8. Enterprise Video Market Segmentation, By Deployment9. Enterprise Video Market Segmentation, By Delivery Technique10. Enterprise Video Market Segmentation, By Application11. Enterprise Video Market Segmentation, By End-use12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profiles14. Use Cases and Best Practices15. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. 