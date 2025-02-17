Predictive Biomarkers Global Market Size and Growth: Historic and Future Forecasts

The Business Research Company

Predictive Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The predictive biomarkers market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $24.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

How has the predictive biomarkers market evolved over time? What growth drivers have fueled its rise?

The predictive biomarkers industry has witnessed a consistent upward trajectory over recent years. The predictive biomarkers market size has experienced substantial growth, rising from $20.05 billion in 2024 to an estimated $20.96 billion in 2025. Several factors have spurred this growth, including increasing research and development investments, an expanding healthcare infrastructure, and harmonious collaborations between academic entities and the industry. The increasing incidence of cancer and genetic disorders plus the enhanced use of biomarkers in drug development also contributed to the sector's growth during this period.

What is the predicted growth for the predictive biomarkers market in the coming years?

The predictive biomarkers market is anticipated to see steady growth in the next few years, reaching the threshold of $24.67 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.2%. The projected rise can be attributed to the increasing adoption of precision medicine, a growing focus on preventive healthcare, rising healthcare expenditure, and increased investments in biomarker-based diagnostics. Other influences include the expansion within organizations such as biobanks and tissue repositories, and the growth in global awareness of health concerns.

What emerging trends can be expected for the predictive biomarkers global market?

Advancements in technology will shape trends within the forecast period. Industry leaders are set to adopt artificial intelligence integrated biomarker analysis, develop non-invasive biomarker testing, and introduce advancements in biomarker-based digital health tools. Further technological breakthroughs include the development of real-time biosensing and monitoring systems, and improvements in bioinformatics tools for data integration.

What specific elements are driving the growth of the predictive biomarkers market?

The escalating incidences of cancer are a weighty factor projected to propel the growth of the predictive biomarkers market as we move forward. Cancer, a merciless illness characterized by uncontrolled cell growth, is primarily due to aging populations, lifestyle shifts, and increased exposure to risk factors such as tobacco, unhealthy diets, and environmental pollutants. Predictive biomarkers in cancer play a significant role, aiding in the identification of patients likely to respond favorably to specified treatments, enabling a more personalized and effectual therapy mode.

Who are the industry leaders in the predictive biomarkers market?

Major companies operating in the predictive biomarkers market comprise industry giants such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Agilent Technologies Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, Illumina Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, QIAGEN GmbH, Almac Group Limited, ArcherDX Inc, Luminex Corporation, Guardant Health Inc, Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, Myriad Genetics Inc, NanoString Technologies Inc, Fujirebio Inc, Asuragen Inc, Biognosys AG, Epigenomics AG, OncoCyte Corporation, Biomarker Technologies Inc.

How is the predictive biomarkers market segmented?

The predictive biomarkers market is segmented by Indication, Application, and End User. This division involves indicators such as Cancer, Metabolic Disease, Cardiovascular Disorder, Immunological Disorder, among others. Applications stretch across Screening, Analysis, Diagnosis, Prediction, and Monitoring. End Users typically revolve around Diagnostic Centers, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes, Pharma, and Biotech companies.

Where is the predictive biomarkers market most prominent?

North America, having the largest share of the predictive biomarkers market in 2024, leads the way. Europe, however, is projected to be the fastest-growing region within the forecast period. The regions covered in the predictive biomarkers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

