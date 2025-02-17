Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences in Global Capability Centers Market to USD 92.38 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

Pharma & Life Sciences in GCC Market was USD 23.47 Bn in 2023, projected to reach USD 92.38 Bn by 2032, growing at a 14.88% CAGR from 2024-2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences in Global Capability Centers Market was valued at USD 23.47 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 92.38 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.88% from 2024 to 2032. The increasing adoption of AI, automation, and data-driven innovations in pharmaceutical and life sciences GCCs is accelerating operational efficiency, reducing costs, and driving advanced research and development capabilities.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4719 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Accenture (Intelligent Patient Services, Cloud for Pharmaceuticals, Digital Data Insights)- Cognizant (Cognizant Life Sciences Cloud, Smart Patient Engagement, Digital Transformation Solutions)- Wipro (Wipro HOLMES AI Platform, Pharma Analytics, Life Sciences R&D Solutions)- IBM (IBM Watson for Drug Discovery, IBM Clinical Development, Watson Health)- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (TCS BaNCS for Life Sciences, TCS Digital Twin, TCS HOBS)- Capgemini (Life Sciences Data Platform, Capgemini HealthTech, Digital Manufacturing Solutions)- IQVIA (IQVIA Orchestrated Customer Engagement, IQVIA CORE, IQVIA Technologies)- Pfizer (Pfizer Digital Solutions, Pfizeromics, Clinical Trial Innovation Platform)- Roche (Roche Diagnostics Solutions, Roche Sequencing Solutions, Roche Digital Health)- Boehringer Ingelheim (BI Connect, Boehringer Ingelheim Data Science Platform, Digital Innovation Hub)By Service: IT and Digital Transformation Services Leading, BPM Fastest GrowingThe IT and Digital Transformation Services segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 38.60%in 2023, with many pharmaceutical companies adopting AI, cloud, and automation technology to increase productivity and optimize operations. These services facilitate analytics, real-time monitoring, and predictive modeling of the drug development and regulatory processes. This has led to the rapid adoption of data-driven decision-making and the greatest shift in decision-production towards digital platforms, making it the largest segment in the market.The business process management segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Driven by the growing need for workflow automation, compliance management, and customer engagement solutions, the demand for BPM services is gaining pace. GCCs deploy AI and RPA for maximizing and optimizing business processes, minimizing costs, and facilitating seamless service delivery by various pharmaceutical companies.By Function: Research & Development Dominating, Regulatory Compliance & Quality Assurance Fastest GrowingResearch & Development segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023. Many organizations out there are using AI and machine learning (ML) to analyze massive datasets, locate potential drug candidates, and minimize research timelines. Expansion of R&D-focused GCCs supported by rising demand for precision medicine and biotech innovationsThe Regulatory Compliance & Quality Assurance segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the presence of advanced regulatory frameworks worldwide along with the real need for authentic documentation, pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in compliance-driven GCCs. Ensuring compliance with industry standards and government regulations with AI-powered solutions for compliance, automated quality control, and real-time monitoring is becoming increasingly essential.By Organization Size: Large Enterprises Leading, SMEs Fastest GrowingThe Large Enterprises segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023. These organizations utilize capability centers to promote innovation, improve R&D productivity, and optimize operations on a global scale. This trend propels the market towards large enterprises due to increasing regulatory compliance and risk mitigation.SMEs are expected to register the fastest CAGR as they will have greater access to economical digital solutions and will be able to transfer certain functions to AI-driven platforms. The relatively cheaper availability of new technologies, also through GCCs, is allowing SMEs to act on better business process optimization, data analytics, and AI-based decision-making and compete with larger players in the sector.Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences in Global Capability Centers Market Segmentation:By Service- IT and Digital Transformation Services- Business Process Management (BPM)- Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO)By Function- Research & Development- Manufacturing & Operations- Sales & Marketing- Regulatory Compliance & Quality AssuranceBy Organizational Model- Captive Centers- Hybrid Centers- Outsourced CentersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4719 By Region: North America Dominating, Asia-Pacific Fastest GrowingNorth America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 40.90% in 2023, owing to the higher presence of some of the largest pharmaceutical players and, a larger proportion of market shares in terms of adoption of advanced AI in pharmaceutical and life sciences along with better regulatory frameworks. It includes significant portfolios of life sciences businesses utilizing GCCs to optimize R&D, regulatory, and digital transformation activities. North America is anticipated to continue to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for AI-enabled drug discovery, clinical trial optimization, and precision medicine solutions.Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to skyrocketing digital transformation, low operating costs, and a large talent pool in India, China, and Singapore. In the region, Governments are aggressively promoting AI-based healthcare solutions that attract Global pharma companies to build GCCs. Regional growth is being driven by the rising use of cloud-based solutions, big data analytics, and automation in Asia-Pacific.Recent Developments in 2024- January 2024: Cognizant announced the expansion of its life sciences GCC operations, integrating AI-powered analytics to enhance drug discovery and clinical trial management.- February 2024: Accenture partnered with a leading pharmaceutical company to establish a new GCC in India, focusing on regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and AI-driven research.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/pharmaceutical-and-life-sciences-in-global-capability-centers-market-4719 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences in Global Capability Centers (GCCs) Market Segmentation, by Service8. 