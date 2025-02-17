Global Capability Centers in Cybersecurity Market to Reach USD 30.37 Billion by 2032|SNS Insider

GCC in Cybersecurity Market was USD 10.59 Bn in 2023, projected to reach USD 30.37 Bn by 2032, growing at a 12.46% CAGR from 2024-2032, per SNS Insider.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the SNS Insider report, the GCC in Cybersecurity Market was valued at USD 10.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 30.37 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 12.46% from 2024 to 2032. The escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks are compelling organizations to invest heavily in cybersecurity-focused Global Capability Centers to safeguard critical data and infrastructure. Some of Major Keyplayers:- Cisco Systems, Inc.- IBM- Palo Alto Networks- McAfee- Check Point Software Technologies- Fortinet- FireEye (now Trellix)- Microsoft- Symantec (part of Broadcom)- Kaspersky LabBy Security Type: Network Security Leading, Cloud Security Fastest GrowingThe network security segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 31.8% in 2023, due to its importance in securing an enterprise's backbone from unauthorized access, data breach, and others. Organizations are attempting to upgrade their network infrastructures with next-generation firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and continuous monitoring solutions.Cloud Security is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032. The surge in demand is due to the extensive migration of services to the cloud, which requires cloud security to secure the applications and data hosted on the cloud.By Component: Solutions Dominating while Services Fastest GrowingThe Solutions segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, which includes cybersecurity products including antivirus software, encryption tools, and intrusion prevention systems. These solutions are critical for organizations to establish the baseline security posture within their environment and mitigate dozens of cyber threats.The Services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period. That includes managed security services, consulting, and training, as organizations recognize the need for specialized expertise to manage complex security environments and respond to incidents effectively.By Organization Size: Large Enterprises Leading while SMEs Fastest GrowingThe Large Enterprises segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, with large budgets and sprawling operations requiring monolithic cybersecurity solutions. To consolidate the security functions as well as to apply uniform features in various corners of global operations these organizations are setting up GCCs.The SMEs are anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. With the rapid digitalization of processes among SMEs, the risk of cyber threats increases, leading to further investments in cybersecurity solutions and services. GCCs can ensure SMEs have access to security expertise and resources that would not easily be accessible when working in-house.By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based Leading while On-Premise Fastest GrowingThe Cloud-Based segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 58.92% which is also an overall trend in the industry. With their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, cloud-based security solutions are attractive for organizations of all sizes.The on-premise segment is expected to achieve a remarkable growth rate on the CAGR during the Forecast Period Some organizations, especially those in regulated industries, prefer on-premise deployments as they want to control the security infrastructure and data directly due to specific compliance and security concerns.By Industry Vertical: BFSI Leading while Healthcare Fastest GrowingThe Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance vertical dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to the rising need to secure sensitive data, along with compliance with numerous regulatory requirements. Due to the high likelihood of cyber-attacks on the sector, effective and comprehensive cybersecurity measures are required.The Healthcare sector is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. With health records going digital and various medical devices becoming more interconnected than ever, the sector is now more exposed to cyber threats, which is why it is investing heavily in cybersecurity solutions to safeguard patient data and maintain the integrity of healthcare services.GCC in Cybersecurity Market Segmentation:By Security Type- Network Security- Endpoint Security- Application Security- Cloud Security- Data Security- Infrastructure Protection- Others (Wireless Security, Web & Content Security)By Component- Solutions- ServicesBy Deployment Mode- On-premise- Cloud-basedBy Enterprise Size- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)- Large EnterprisesBy Industry Vertical- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)- IT and Telecommunications- Healthcare- Retail- Manufacturing- Government and Defense- Energy and Utilities- Others (Education, Media & Entertainment) Serious about bringing global cybersecurity partners together under the same roof, nations like India, China, and Singapore are establishing cybersecurity GCCs, not only to drive national security but also to lure cybersecurity investments across the globe.The North American region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR thanks to the increasing use of AI-based cybersecurity solutions, strict data protection laws, and room for big cybersecurity organizations. Organizations in the U.S. and Canada are taking to make GCC operations because the risk of cybercrime is increasing rapidly. Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. GCC in Cybersecurity Market Segmentation, by Security Type8. GCC in Cybersecurity Market Segmentation, By Component9. GCC in Cybersecurity Market Segmentation, By Deployment Mode10. GCC in Cybersecurity Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size11. GCC in Cybersecurity Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profiles14. Use Cases and Best Practices15. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

