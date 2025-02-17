Medical Robots Market Projected to Reach USD 57.0 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider
Rising Demand for Automation, Precision, and Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Market ExpansionAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Medical Robots Market was estimated at USD 14.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 57.0 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 16.06% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.
The medical robot market is experiencing a high growth rate with growing technological advancements, healthcare automation, and rising funding. The necessity for precision in surgeries, minimal medication errors, and patients opting for minimally invasive procedures are all boosting the uptake—the growth is further propelled by aging populations, higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. The booming medical tourism, research & development government expenditure in health care, and emerging economies will contribute to increasing market growth in the next five years.
By Robotic System, surgical robots dominated the market and accounted for 65.0% of the market share of the medical robot market in 2023
Due to rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), which provide less complication, less hospital stay, and quicker recovery time. Laparoscopic orthopedic surgeries using robotic assistance increase precision, minimize human errors, and optimize surgical outcomes. The dominance reported in the market is also due to its high adoption rates in varied application areas, such as hospitals and surgical centers, along with development in robotic-assisted surgery. Pioneering firms like Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, and Stryker continue to push the envelope further, making these surgical solutions increasingly accessible and efficient. Furthermore, the high incidence of chronic diseases, trauma injuries, and the increasing geriatric population contribute to a significant demand for robotic-assisted surgeries in the global market.
By Application, in 2023, the laparoscopy segment dominated the medical robots market with 40% market share in 2023.
Owing to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical (MIS) techniques, which have benefits such as lower postoperative pain, short hospital stay, and quick recovery. Going through robotic-assisted laparoscopic procedures improves precision and outcomes and reduces complications as one of the best methods for general, gynecological, and urological surgeries. Additionally, rising incidences of diseases such as colorectal cancer, endometriosis, and gallbladder diseases have strengthened the growth of the robotic laparoscopy market. Some of the main players, like Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic, are consistently innovating laparoscopic robotic systems to make surgical procedures increase accessibility and efficiency. In addition, increasing investments in robotic-assisted surgeries, as well as a preference for minimally invasive procedures, are other factors that propel market dominance.
By End-User, In 2023 the hospital segment dominated the market and accounted for 60.0% market share of the medical robots market
Due to the high uptake of robotic-assisted surgeries in healthcare facilities as a result of the high precision, efficiencies, and reduction in surgical complexities provided by this technology. Hospitals that are traditionally large multispecialty and tertiary care centers (hospitals capable of treating complex cases) can develop the infrastructure and invest in the financial outlay required for establishing advanced robotic systems for laparoscopy, orthopedic, and neurosurgical applications. The increasing burden of chronic diseases, rising admissions, and an increasing number of complex surgical cases have further strengthened the demand for medical robots in hospitals. This contributed to the significant industry dominance segment as it will also be boosted by government initiatives and funding provided for robotic surgeries performed in hospitals, combined with continuous technological advancements.
The rehabilitation centers segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast years due to the increase in neurological disorders, stroke-related disabilities, and musculoskeletal disorders. With the world's population getting older, the demand for rehabilitation services that restore mobility and recovery increases. They provide precise therapy, real-time monitoring, and personalized treatment plans, which are more effective for the patient's recovery. Moreover, an increase in awareness about robotic rehabilitation, technological advancements in assistive devices, and higher investment in physical therapy innovations further accelerate the growth of the market. The segment is also growing due to the integration of AI-driven rehabilitation solutions and home-based robotic therapy options among the growing number of rehabilitation robots in the market.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.
Due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing medical tourism, and rising demand for robotic-assisted surgeries, China, India, and Japan are among the countries that are investing heavily in robotic technology and healthcare automation. The market has gained much attention owing to the increase in the aging population, rising incidences of neurological and orthopedic disorders, and support from the government for healthcare innovation. The affordability of robotics systems and the emergence of local players also drive adoption, with Asia Pacific appearing as the most lucrative region for medical robot market advancement.
North America dominated the market with a 51.2% market share, driven by the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure along with high demand for robotic-assisted surgeries and the presence of key medical robotics manufacturers like Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic. Substantial funding for healthcare, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies benefit the region.
