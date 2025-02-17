AI-Enabled Global Capability Center (GCC) Market to Reach USD 211.08 Billion by 2032

AI-enabled GCC Market was USD 32.78 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 211.08 Bn by 2032, growing at a 21.03% CAGR from 2024-2032, per SNS Insider.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report by SNS Insider, the AI-enabled Global Capability Center (GCC) market was valued at USD 32.78 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 211.08 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.03% from 2024 to 2032. The AI-enabled GCC market is witnessing substantial growth, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence across various industries. Organizations are leveraging AI to enhance operational efficiency, drive innovation, and gain a competitive edge.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4722 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Accenture (AI Consulting Services)- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (TCS Cognix)- Wipro (Wipro HOLMES)- Infosys (Infosys Nia)- Cognizant (Cognizant AI)- IBM (IBM Watson)- Deloitte (Deloitte AI Services)- Capgemini (Capgemini AI Solutions)- Tech Mahindra (Tech Mahindra AI)- HCL Technologies (HCL AI Services)- Genpact (Genpact AI Solutions)- LTI (Larsen & Toubro Infotech) (LTI Mindtree AI)- Zensar Technologies (Zensar AI)- Mphasis (Mphasis Digital Risk)- NTT Data (NTT Data AI Solutions)- Cimpress (Cimpress AI)- Syntel (Syntel AI Solutions)- Zebra Technologies (Zebra AI Solutions)- C3.ai (C3 AI Suite)- Qualcomm (Qualcomm AI Engine)By Service Type: IT Services Leading While BPM Fastest GrowingIn 2023, The IT solutions and services segment dominated the market. It accounted for a more than 40% revenue share in the GCC, leading the AI-enabled GCC market by the Information Technology Services segment. From optimizing technology stacks to aligning operational workflows and providing better service delivery, organizations are doubling down their investments in AI-enabled IT Services. This is likely to remain the largest segment with investments targeted at building better IT solutions using cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence to respond to changing business requirements.The Business Process Management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. Factors such as increasing utilization of AI to automate and streamline business processes, thereby increasing efficiency and lowering operational expenses are expected to propel the segment growth. This is why organizations across the world are now leveraging AI in their BPM strategies.By Industry Vertical: BFSI Dominating, Healthcare & Life Sciences Fastest GrowingThe Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share. The AI-enabled GCC market as the sector has adopted AI technologies to complement human capabilities in customer experiences, fraud detection risk management, etc. To remain on the top of the mark, financial institutions are using AI to analyze a considerable amount of scrutinized data, customize the services, and, streamline business operations.The Healthcare and Life Sciences segment is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR between the forecast periods. This segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to the rising use of AI in healthcare for predictive analytics, personalized medicine well as effective patient care management. In this sector, human-enabled GCCs are working on providing AI-enabled and insightful solutions to enhance Diagnostics, treatment plans, and Patient outcomes.By Organization Size: Large Enterprises Leading, SMEs Fastest GrowingThe Large Enterprises dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 69% in 2023, due to thriving ability of Large Enterprises to invest heavily in the adoption of AI-enabled, GCCs. These organizations are using AI to increase innovation, efficiency, and competitiveness globally.The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising accessibility and awareness of the benefits of AI technologies have led to faster adoption of AI-enabled solutions among SMEs as well. This adoption will give the ability to SMEs to improve their operational efficiency, lower their costs, and compete with larger enterprises more efficiently.AI-Enabled Global Capability Centers (GCC) Market Segmentation:By Service Type:- Information Technology (IT) Services- Business Process Management (BPM)- Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO)- Engineering and R&D ServicesBy Industry Vertical:- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)- Healthcare and Life Sciences- Retail and Consumer Goods- Manufacturing and Automotive- Telecom & ITBy Organization Size:- Large Enterprises- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)Enquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4722 By Region: Asia-Pacific Dominating, North America Fastest GrowingAsia Pacific dominated the AI-enabled GCC Market and accounted for a significant revenue share, owing to the access to more workforce, cost advantages, and an increase in investment in AI-based technologies. Multinational corporations are ramping up their AI capabilities by setting up global capability centers in nations such as India and China to provide AI-driven services and solutions. Regional digital supremacy is also supported by Government initiatives to digitally transform and adopt AI technologies.North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Due to the region’s robust technological infrastructure, high level of AI adoption, and well-established presence of market players, the market is estimated to flourish. AI-driven GCCs offer a distinct edge to companies in North America both in terms of innovation, and operational efficiency, and are increasingly being tapped into for gaining a foothold in competitive global markets.Recent Developments in 2024:- September 2024: India's Karnataka state announced plans to double its global capability centers to 1,000 by 2029, aiming to create 350,000 new jobs. The government introduced a draft policy offering incentives such as rent reimbursements and patent fee reductions to attract more foreign companies.- December 2024: RTX Corp, a U.S. aerospace and defense giant, revealed plans to increase its workforce in India by 1,000 employees, bringing its total to 8,000 by 2027. The expansion focuses on hiring engineers and data scientists to support global operations, highlighting India's role as a talent hub.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/ai-enabled-global-capability-center-market-4722 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. AI-Enabled GCC Market Segmentation, by Services8. AI-Enabled GCC Market Segmentation, by Industry9. AI-Enabled GCC Market Segmentation, by Organization Size10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.