AI in Medical Imaging Market to Worth USD 23.65 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider
Rising Demand for AI-Driven Image Analysis, Government Initiatives, and Private Investments Propel Market Growth
The integration of AI into medical imaging is not just a technological upgrade—it is a paradigm shift in diagnostics, enhancing accuracy, speed, and efficiency while transforming patient outcomes.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The AI In Medical Imaging Market was estimated at USD 1.76 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.65 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 33.48% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.
AI in the medical imaging market is increasing rapidly due to the growing demand to manage complicated data sets, reduce radiologists` workloads, and encourage intercross collaborations in industries. Further fueling increased AI adoption is private company investments and government initiatives. Deep learning and neural networks make the diagnostic process more accurate and faster. Endowed with significant investments like the NIH’s USD 130 million investment, AI solutions are revolutionizing medical imaging, optimizing workflow automation, and improving patient care.
By Technology, The NLP (Natural Language Processing) segment in AI in Medical Imaging Market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
Because it enables the extraction of critical insights from unstructured clinical reports. As the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) increases, along with the necessity for efficient medical documentation, NLP-powered tools are streamlining radiology reporting for improved decision-making and collaboration between healthcare professionals in clinical settings. Firms such as IBM Watson and Nuance Communications are utilizing NLP for automated clinical workflows and predictive analytics. Also, as hospitals and diagnostic centers seek AI-driven solutions to interpret data and manage patients, how NLP is transforming radiology reporting and streamlining healthcare operations will be the key to rapidly boosting the NPL market.
By Application, the breast screening segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing AI in the Medical Imaging Market during the forecast period.
Owing to the rising focus on early breast cancer detection and enhanced screening accuracy. Mammography solutions powered by AI improve radiologists' capacity to identify tiny abnormalities, help decrease false positives, and result in improved diagnostic efficiency. As the number of breast cancer cases continues to climb globally, several governments and healthcare organizations have begun using AI-based screening technologies to increase survival rates. Thus, companies such as Hologic and iCAD Inc. are leading the pack in adopting AI in breast imaging technology. Breast screening will become the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the integration of AI in 3D mammography and ultrasound imaging.
By Modality, in 2023 the CT scan segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share of AI in the Medical Imaging Market
Owing to its application in the advanced diagnosis of complex diseases such as neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, disease, cancer, and others. These AI-powered CT imaging not only reduce noise and improve resolution but also enable faster and more accurate disease detection in patients. This growing interest in low-dose and high-speed imaging solutions has encouraged healthcare professionals to revolutionize CT imaging through AI, enabling better workflows and patient outcomes. In addition, leading industry companies such as Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, and Philips have developed AI-based CT systems to automate the analysis of scans and lighten the workload for radiologists. Advancements in predictive diagnostics and immediate decision-making powered by artificial intelligence also play a significant role in CT scan dominance over other segments in the AI medical imaging market.
By End-Use, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the AI in the Medical Imaging Market in 2023
A large number of medical imaging procedures are performed in hospitals. Diagnostic imaging would still be a major aspect of hospital medical services, as multiple advanced imaging modalities are the primary basis for different specialties, which also include cardiology, neurology, oncology, and orthopedics. AI in Imaging Applications Like image analysis and diagnosis assistance have become much-needed catalysts in improving the accuracy and efficiency of imaging workflows. To improve operational efficiency, hospitals are deploying AI solutions to automate workflows, minimize diagnostic errors, and accelerate patient care. Moreover, the integration of AI in the hospital imaging departments for activities like real-time interpretation becomes a requisite for urgent care and emergency diagnostics.
Key Players in AI In Medical Imaging Market
Imaging Hardware and Software Providers
• GE HealthCare- Edison Platform
• Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.-Aplio i-series
AI Software and Diagnostics Companies
• Microsoft-Azure Machine Learning
• Digital Diagnostics Inc.-Iris AI
• TEMPUS-Tempus Labs
• Butterfly Network, Inc.-Butterfly iQ
• HeartFlow, Inc.-HeartFlow FFRct
• Enlitic, Inc.-Enlitic Deep Learning Platform
Innovative Imaging Technologies
• Viz.ai, Inc.-Viz Stroke
• EchoNous, Inc.-EchoNous Vein and EchoNous Bladder
• HeartVista, Inc.-HeartVista MRI platform
• Exo Imaging, Inc.-Exo ultrasound system
• Nano-X Imaging Ltd.-Nano-X imaging system
In 2023, North America dominated the market with 43.0% of the market share in the AI Medical Imaging Market
Due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare budgets, and early AI technology adoption. In recent years, the leading AI technology companies have been primarily developed in the U.S. and Canada, where there are also well-established healthcare systems that have allowed AI integration into medical imaging practices to accelerate. Moreover, investments from the government (like NIH) and collaborations between healthcare providers and tech companies have fueled AI adoption in this region.
Asia Pacific Witnesses the fastest Growth in AI in the Medical Imaging Market during the forecast period.
Due to rising healthcare digitization and an increasing incidence of chronic diseases, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth Even in some countries like China, India, and Japan, AI technologies are being adopted at a golden speed to fulfill rising healthcare demand. Furthermore, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, supportive government initiatives to encourage AI adoption, and the growing need for enhanced diagnostic solutions are driving this region’s strong growth trajectory in medical imaging AI.
