Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Preimplantation genetic testing Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The genetic testing market size has experienced rapid growth in recent years, expanding from $0.83 billion in 2024 to an estimated $0.92 billion in 2025. This significant annual growth rate, projected at 11.6%, can be primarily traced back to the increasing incidence of genetic disorders, heightened awareness of genetic testing, more advanced prenatal testing options, a thriving demand for personalized medicine, and a notable emphasis on preventive healthcare.

Additionally, the market is expected to continue its rapid expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it's projected to grow to $1.41 billion, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%.

What's behind this robust market growth, you ask?

It's largely driven by an increasing number of fertility clinics, the growth in genetic counseling services, the prevalence of advanced maternal age, the availability of advanced genetic testing platforms, and the expanding applications of preimplantation genetic testing PGT. Moreover, increased in vitro fertilization IVF procedures are providing a further boost to the market. Beyond improving reproductive technology, increasing infertility rates, and heightened public awareness are also contributing to the rise of IVF procedures, leading to a higher demand for genetic screening of embryos before implantation. Reportedly, in 2022, as many as 91,771 babies were delivered through IVF procedures.

Who Are The Key Players In The Preimplantation genetic testing Market?

Industry-leading companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., and others are key players in this burgeoning market. These names are innovating and spearheading advancements in the field, introducing next-generation sequencing NGS tools to improve accuracy, efficiency, and speed in genetic screening. This allows for more comprehensive analysis and better-informed decisions for prospective parents.

What Are The Segments In The Preimplantation genetic testing Market Growth?

The preimplantation genetic testing market is categorized by the following segments:

1 By Procedure: Preimplantation Genetic Screening, Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

2 By Product: Reagents And Consumables, Instruments, Software

3 By Technology: Next Generation Sequencing NGS, Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR, Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization FISH, Other Technologies

4 By Application: Chromosomal Abnormalities, Aneuploidy Screening, X-Linked Diseases, Embryo Testing, Human Leukocyte Antigen HLA Typing, Other Applications

5 By End User: Hospitals, Fertility Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers And Academic Labs

Subsegments:

1 By Preimplantation Genetic Screening PGS: Array Comparative Genomic Hybridization aCGH, Next-Generation Sequencing NGS, Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization FISH

2 By Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis PGD: Monogenic Disorders Testing, Chromosomal Abnormalities Testing, HLA Typing for Stem Cell Transplantation

What is the Regional Analysis Of Preimplantation genetic testing Market?

Lastly, let's look at the regional insights. As of 2024, North America held the largest share in the global preimplantation genetic testing market, while Asia-Pacific is pegged to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

