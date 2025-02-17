Biologics Market Projected to Reach USD 977.36 Billion by 2032 - SNS Insider

Biologics Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Breakthrough Therapies Propel the Biologics Market to a 9.46% CAGR Growth

The biologics market is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by cutting-edge innovations such as gene therapy, RNAi therapeutics, and mRNA-based vaccines.” — SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The global Biologics Market , valued at USD 433.77 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 977.36 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.46% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. This growth is driven by increasing incidences of cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases, along with regulatory approvals for disease-modifying therapies. The development of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics further propels demand, enabling targeted and more effective treatments.Key Players in Biologics MarketSamsung BiologicsAmgen Inc.Novo Nordisk A/SAbbVie Inc.SanofiJohnson & Johnson Services, Inc.Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.Bristol-Myers Squibb CompanyEli Lilly and CompanyF. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5539 By Source, Mammalian cells continued to lead biologics production in 2023, commanding 65% of the market.A Mammalian cell-based manufacturing process using Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells is favored owing to its efficacy in producing advanced therapeutic proteins of high safety and efficacy profiles. Mammalian systems are vital for the production of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and other therapeutic proteins applied in oncology, immunology, and other therapeutics.Nonetheless, microbial sources are projected to grow at the quickest rate. This is driven by the rising use of microbial systems to manufacture biosimilars, vaccines, and therapeutic proteins, as a result of cheaper production and shorter timelines. As the biotech industry approaches more affordable solutions, microbial sources are emerging as a prime source of investment.By Product, Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) remained the dominant product in the biologics market in 2023, holding nearly 45% of the total market share.These mAbs have transformed the treatment of various long-term diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and cardiovascular diseases. The prevalence of mAbs can be attributed to their specificity and efficacy in binding with disease-inducing antigens. Global demand for anti-cancer immunotherapies, such as PD-1 inhibitors, has further intensified the market for mAbs.Conversely, antisense and RNAi therapeutics are expected to increase at the highest rate during the forecast period. They target genetic material for modifying protein expression and hence are an exciting treatment for diseases like genetic disorders and cancer. Antisense and RNAi therapeutics are driven by advancements in RNA-based therapeutics, which could provide personalized medicine and the cure for untreatable diseases.By Disease Category, the oncology segment continued to dominate the biologics market.The oncology segment within the biologics market is witnessing strong growth, fueled by the growing global cancer burden and the mounting demand for more efficient and targeted treatments. In 2023, oncology therapies held the biggest portion of the biologics market, with more cancer patients resorting to sophisticated biologic treatments, including monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and CAR-T cell therapies. The increasing emphasis on immuno-oncology drugs has been instrumental in transforming cancer treatment, providing patients with therapies that boost the immune system of the body to combat cancer more efficiently. In addition, the trend toward personalized medicine, which provides treatments based on an individual's genetic profile, has also been instrumental in driving the growth of this segment. With oncology ranking among the most common and effective therapeutic areas, the need for novel cancer drugs and immunotherapies will continue to fuel the segment's growth, promising new hope to patients across the globe.By Manufacturing, in 2023, the outsourced manufacturing model was the dominant approach.Contract manufacturing has been the dominant model in the biologics sector, enabling firms to lower their operational costs and concentrate their resources on key functions like research and development. By collaborating with contract manufacturers who have expertise in large-scale production, pharmaceutical and biotech firms can tap into their capabilities to satisfy the increasing demand for biologic drugs. Contract manufacturers are cost-effective and scalable, an important aspect when manufacturing high-quality biologics markets. But there is a move away from that, and the trend is toward in-house production, which is anticipated to grow faster in the next few years. This change is motivated by the need by pharmaceutical companies for more control of the manufacturing processes, especially since regulatory compliance and quality assurance increase in importance for biologics development. By bringing manufacturing in-house, firms can guarantee that high-quality standards are maintained across production, reduce the risks associated with outsourcing, and react more effectively to market needs. Furthermore, controlling the manufacturing process enables more effective intellectual property management and greater flexibility in responding to technological developments in biologics manufacturing.Need any customization research on Biologics Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5539 Regional Analysis, North America remained the dominant region in the biologics market, accounting for 45% of the global market share in 2023.The area has access to developed healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in biotechnology, and a well-developed pipeline of biologic medicines, most notably in cancer and autoimmune conditions. The US, in particular, is leading the globe when it comes to the development of biologic therapy, with heavyweights in both pharmaceutical and biotech firms represented in the region, including Amgen, Genentech, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. The growing use of personalized medicine and the need for targeted biologics are likely to continue fueling market growth in North America.Conversely, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing biologics market, fueled by the speedy development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in healthcare, and expanding disease burden. China and India are experiencing major biotechnology developments and are emerging as major producers and consumers of biologics. The growing demand for cost-effective and effective drugs, coupled with the expanding burden of chronic diseases, is driving the high growth of the biologics market in this region.Buy Full Research Report on Biologics Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5539 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Biologics Market by Source8. 