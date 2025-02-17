5G Technology Market

Growth in investments toward smart city infrastructure is expected to provide significant opportunity for implementation of 5G technologies which boost market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " With an Explosive 65.8% CAGR The 5G Revolution Market Poised Skyrocket to USD 797.80 Billion by 2030 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global 5G technology market was valued at $5.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $797.80 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 65.8% from 2021 to 2030.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 340 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2070 The demand for 5G technology has increased tremendously, especially by those needing the high speed, low latency, and network capacity that 5G is designed to provide. In addition, there is much faster rollout and adoption of 5G as compared to 4G which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities during the 5G technology market forecast.5G is a next-generation cellular technology that will provide high speed reliable communication at ultra-low latency levels. 5G Technology covers the entire ecosystem of hardware, software and services that are critical for implementation of 5G networks. The 5G technology market includes 5G connectivity technologies such as enhanced mobile broadband, ultra-reliable low latency communications, and massive machine type communications. 5G technology is expected to redefine communication, entertainment, and how people connect to the internet. 5G technology can operate in mmwave bands i.e. within the high frequency spectrum ranging from 24 to 100 GHz that facilitates faster data delivery.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2070 The 5G technology market is segmented on the basis of component, connectivity, application, end use, and region. By component, it is classified into hardware, software and services. Based on connectivity, it is segregated into enhanced mobile broadband (EMBB), ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC), and massive machine type communication (MMTC). By application, it is segmented into automation, monitoring & tracking, connected vehicle, smart surveillance, VR & AR, enhanced video services, and others. By end use, the market is divided into manufacturing, automotive, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, healthcare, government, media & entertainment, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.On the basis of connectivity, the massive machine type communication (MMTC) segment is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period. As use of MMTC in sensor network in metering, agriculture, building, logistics, homes, and other applications are expected to be the key contributor to the growth of MMTC in the future 5G technology market.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2070 By Region, Asia-Pacific is the largest segment during 2020 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to wide presence of younger population in Asia-Pacific, which is increasing demand for digital applications including social gaming, media, and others. Furthermore, 5G network is expected to provide high data rate and thus, meet consumer expectations, which act as factors that boost the growth of the 5G technology market in the region.The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the 5G technology market such as Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, Huawei Technology, Nokia, Orange S.A., Qualcomm Inc., Telecom Italia, Telstra, T-Mobile, and Intel Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the 5G technology industry.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (340 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-technology-market/purchase-options Key findings of the study● By connectivity, the enhanced mobile broadband (EMBB) segment led the 5G technology industry in terms of revenue in 2020.● By end use, the manufacturing segment accounted for the highest 5G technology market share in 2020.● By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue for the 5G technology market size in 2020.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.𝑶𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔:1. Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-protection-as-a-service-market 2. Route Optimization Software Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/route-optimization-software-market 3. Web application firewall market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/web-application-firewall-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.