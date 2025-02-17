MEXC Launches Zero-Fee Trading Zone to Maximize Profits for Traders





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the launch of its Zero-Fee Trading Zone, offering traders the chance to enjoy 0% Maker and Taker fees on hot trading pairs for a limited time. This initiative allows traders to take full advantage of market opportunities without incurring the usual fees, optimizing their potential profits.

By creating this dedicated Zero-Fee Trading Zone , MEXC eliminates the hassle of searching for specific zero-fee pairs, allowing traders to focus on capitalizing on market movements without worrying about trading costs.

Eligible pairs include:

Futures: Over 100 pairs, including popular trading pairs such as APTUSDT, TRUMPUSDT, MELANIAUSDT， SEIUSDT, TIAUSDT, INJUSDT, ORDIUSDT, WLDUSDT, POPCATUSDT, and more.

Spot: More than 40 pairs, featuring highly-traded pairs like APT/USDT, XRP/USDT, AVAX/USDT, BOME/USDT, DOGE/USDT, WIF/USDT, ORDI/USDT, TIA/USDT and others.

Since its founding in 2018, MEXC has earned widespread recognition for its user-centric values and its vision of "To become everyone's easiest way to crypto".The platform now serves over 30 million users across 170+ countries. With continuous improvements and strategic initiatives, MEXC's influence in the cryptocurrency sector has grown significantly. In the latest TokenInsight report, MEXC ranked among the top six in spot trading and the top five in derivatives trading globally. These achievements underscore MEXC's commitment to delivering exceptional service and its leadership in the crypto industry.

Tracy Jin, Vice President at MEXC, commented: "At MEXC, our mission is to offer users a simple, seamless, and efficient cryptocurrency trading experience. The launch of the Zero-Fee Trading Zone is just one example of how we prioritize our users and create the best possible trading environment. Additionally, MEXC supports over 3,000 tradable tokens, daily airdrops, ultra-low fees, and robust liquidity, enhancing the user experience and providing exclusive opportunities to earn free assets and maximize potential returns."

MEXC aims to become the go-to platform offering the widest range of valuable crypto assets . The platform has grown its user base to 32 million by providing a diverse selection of tokens, high-frequency airdrops, and simple participation processes. In 2024, MEXC launched a total of 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings and 605 memecoins, with total airdrop rewards exceeding $136 million.

Please note that the event times for each eligible trading pair may vary. For specific details on eligible pairs and their respective event end times, refer to the latest announcements on MEXC's official website .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article about cryptocurrencies does not represent MEXC's official stance or investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully evaluate market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

