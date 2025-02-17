Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market to WorthUSD 32.35 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI and Wearable Tech Innovations

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Advancements in Remote Monitoring Solutions to Propel Market Growth at 6.40% CAGR

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market , valued at USD 18.51 billion in 2023, is set to reach USD 32.35 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2024 to 2032.The growing prevalence of heart-related disorders, technological advancements in cardiac devices, and an aging population are key factors driving market growth. By Product: In 2023, the defibrillators segment held the largest share of the CRM market, capturing 43% of the market.The dominance of the defibrillators segment in the Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) devices market is due to the central position that Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs) hold in managing dangerous arrhythmias, specifically preventing sudden cardiac arrest. They send electric shocks to correct heart rhythm, which is crucial during emergencies. With the rising world incidence of cardiovascular diseases, including heart failure and arrhythmias, the market for defibrillators has grown due to their necessity in both urgent care and chronic management of patients. ICDs are used universally across many patient populations, further establishing their presence in the market. Even with the ongoing expansion of defibrillators, the CRT segment is poised to have the highest growth rate within the forecast period. CRT devices, which coordinate the contractions of the heart, have emerged as a benchmark for the treatment of patients with left ventricular dysfunction and heart failure. While the medical fraternity targets enhanced efficiency in heart pumping in heart failure patients, demand for CRT devices is growing exponentially. ICDs are used universally across many patient populations, further establishing their presence in the market. Even with the ongoing expansion of defibrillators, the CRT segment is poised to have the highest growth rate within the forecast period. CRT devices, which coordinate the contractions of the heart, have emerged as a benchmark for the treatment of patients with left ventricular dysfunction and heart failure. While the medical fraternity targets enhanced efficiency in heart pumping in heart failure patients, demand for CRT devices is growing exponentially. This, in turn, is generating a new growth segment in the CRM market, increasing both the number of treatments available and the number of patients who can be treated with these advanced technologies.Regional Analysis: North America was the dominant regional market for CRM devices in 2023, accounting for 44% of the global market share.This is attributable to the developed healthcare infrastructure in the region, the high usage of advanced cardiac technologies, and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The United States is particularly prominent in the application of cardiac rhythm management solutions with a strong demand for defibrillators and pacemakers based on well-developed reimbursement guidelines and a wide range of healthcare centers with infrastructure to support complex treatments.Conversely, the Asia Pacific region is the most rapidly expanding market for CRM devices. This is motivated by the swift growth of healthcare infrastructure, enhanced access to cardiac care, and growing investments in healthcare across the likes of India and China. The rise in urbanization, as well as the expanding incidence of cardiovascular diseases, is driving the uptake of innovative medical technology, including CRM devices, in these economies. In addition, an increase in the geriatric population and an awareness of cardiovascular health are some of the main drivers of growth for this market in the Asia Pacific region.Key Market Players• Medtronic (Micra Transcatheter Pacing System, Evera MRI SureScan ICD)• Abbott (Assurity MRI Pacemaker, Gallant ICD and CRT-D)• Boston Scientific (ACUITY X4 Quadripolar LV Lead, EMBLEM S-ICD System)• Biotronik (Eluna 8 SR-T, Iperia ProMRI CRT-D)• ZOLL Medical Corporation (LifeVest Wearable Defibrillator, RescueNet AED Program Manager)• LivaNova (KORA 250 Pacemaker, PLATINIUM ICD)• MicroPort CRM (Alizea Pacemaker, Defender CRT-D System)• EBR Systems (WiSE CRT System, Cardiac Implantable Leadless Stimulator)• Shree Pacetronix Ltd. (Single Chamber Pacemaker, Dual Chamber Pacemaker)• Pacetronix (Tempo Pacemakers, Defib-X ICD Devices)• Lepu Medical Technology (AI-Rhythm Pacemaker, Pioneer ICD System)• Osypka Medical (Pace 101 H Temporary Pacemaker, 5-H-ICD System)• Oscor Inc. (Osprey Pacemaker, Yukon ICD System)• BioSig Technologies (PURE EP System, Signal Processing Technologies)• CardioComm Solutions (HeartCheck CardiBeat ECG Monitor, GEMS ECG Software)• AliveCor (KardiaMobile ECG Monitor, KardiaMobile 6L)• Medico S.p.A. (Brio Pacemakers, Mirco Implantable Defibrillators)• Rhythm Management Group (PulseCheck Remote Monitoring, Advanced Cardiac Monitoring Platform)• Cameron Health (S-ICD System, Pulse Generator Devices)• BIOTRONIK (Setrox S 53, Acticor Devices) Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market by Product8. Regional Analysis9. Company Profiles10. Use Cases and Best Practices11. Conclusion

