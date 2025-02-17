Service Robotics Market Size to Hit USD 146.82 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Market is expanding with demand for AI-driven automation in healthcare, logistics, and customer service, enhancing efficiency and human interaction.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Service Robotics Market size was valued at USD 42.13 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 146.82 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 14.88% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”The growth of the market is attributed to increased industrial automation, artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning, and growing labor costs, leading to businesses adopting service robots to increase efficiency and reduce costs. Furthermore, the demand for robotic assistants and surgical robots, as well as the rise of e-commerce and logistics automation, all contribute to acceleration of adoption in the healthcare sector. Cloud computing combined with IoT makes robots smarter and more adaptable due to IoT systems. Market growth is also driven by government initiatives that support robotics innovation and the growing need for autonomous solutions in defense, hospitality, and agricultural sectors.Get Free Sample PDF of Service Robotics Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2223 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Intuitive Surgical- Panasonic Corporation- Samsung Electronic- robert bosch- AB Electrolux- iRobot Corporation- Honda Motor- Aethon- Yujin Robot- DeLavalKey Market Segmentation:By Type, professional dominating and Personal Fastest GrowingIn 2023, the professional segment dominated the Service Robotics Market, driven by increasing demand in defense, medical, construction, and logistics industries. This segment is also propelled by the growing adoption of automation and mobility in industrial applications. Rising labor costs, growing R&D investment, shortage of skilled workers and growing awareness regarding service robots and industrial automation are expected to maintain this growth momentum over the forecast period.The personal segment is anticipated to witness faster growth from 2024 to 2032. These home robots, created to aid, educate and interact with people in a personal setting, are already making waves in everything from floor cleaning and vacuuming to pool care, lawn mowing and entertainment. With the accelerating convergence of AI and smart home technology, the future looks bright for personal service robots.By Component, hardware dominating and Software Fastest GrowingIn 2023, the hardware segment led the Service Robotics Market with, owing to its versatility across sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, logistics, and home support. From a modular standpoint, key components include sensors, actuators, mobile systems and devices that use little energy, advanced units that may include high-tech processors and communication tools, among others.The software segment is set to grow at a faster CAGR from 2024 to 2032, wing to the complexity of software, which is crucial in helping robots collaborate with humans and explore environments. Delivery drones are an example of a real-time system that must adapt to changing weather conditions, while robotic vacuum cleaners have evolved due to software improvements such as live floor mapping and remote on-demand activation through a voice assistant. Advances in AI and machine learning will make robots even smarter and more independent.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2223 By Environment, Ground Dominating and Aerial Fastest GrowingIn 2023, the ground segment led the Service Robotics Market with over 38% share, due to its extensive application as airport robots (e.g., baggage handling, cleaning, passenger assistance, etc.). They have the ability to fit into four of these functional categories among equipment, system, interaction, and environment.The aerial segment is set to grow at a faster CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the increasing adoption of business drones for agricultural surveying, traffic monitoring, and other purposes. Commercial drones are also more expensive to sell than consumer drones, which also enhances market growth. And, with solar-powered UAVs and continued reduction in the manufacturing and propulsion systems costs, the designs themselves are becoming widespread and optimizing for most of the industries.By Application, Medical Dominating and Logistics Fastest GrowingThe medical segment dominated the Service Robotics Market in 2023, due to increasing adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries, rehabilitation robots, and robotic systems for patient care. As automation continues to be popular in hospitals, the growth of the hospital automation systems industry has been rapid with the advent of AI-powered diagnostics and telemedicine. Another factor driving its dominance is the growing elderly population and the need for precision in medical procedures.The logistics segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The surge in e-commerce, warehouse automation, and last-mile delivery solutions has led to increased adoption of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), robotic sorters, and automated guided vehicles (AGVs). The integration of AI, IoT, and cloud-based solutions in logistics robotics is expected to further accelerate growth, making it the fastest-growing application segment in the coming years.Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows FastestIn 2023, North America dominated the Service Robotics Market with over 38.5% share, owing to the growing adoption of service robots in the U.S. and Canada. The increased prevalence of robotic surgery in hospitals, increasing investments in assistive technology research, and the accessibility of sophisticated robotics are the primary underlying drivers for market growth.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2024 to 2032, Rising integration of service robotics in industry research & development is expected to drive the market in the region. Seizing the opportunity, governments in the region are increasing investments in robotics, AI, and automation, hastening adoption across sectors. Asia-Pacific had the largest market share in the region with China in the top position and India having the highest growth rate. This trend will lead many countries to push for the automation, innovation, and industrial efficiency, which will enhance the market across the regions.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2223 Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Service Robotics Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. Service Robotics Market Segmentation, by ComponentChapter 9. Service Robotics Market Segmentation, by EnvironmentChapter 10. Service Robotics Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of Service Robotics Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2223

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.