Increase in demand for cloud-based disaster recovery and backup for virtual machines are expected to be opportunistic for the DPaaS market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Securing Future: Data Protection as a Service Market Share to Soar USD 170.54 Billion by 2030 at 27.2% CAGR." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global data protection as a service market size was valued at $15.49 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $170.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 276 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1882 Cloud services are adopted by businesses for better management and high scalability of their services. Increase in demand for cost-effective DPaaS and disaster recovery services has boosted the growth of the global DPaaS market. In addition, increase in concerns about data loss, surge in need for data backups & archives, and stringent requirements for governance and risk & compliance for storage have driven the global Data Protection as a Service Market. However, high costs and complexities associated with deployment of cloud DPaaS hamper the market growth.The global Data Protection as a Service Industry is segmented into on deployment model, service type, end user, and region. Depending on the deployment model, the market is categorized into public, private, and hybrid cloud. On the basis of type of service, the market is categorized into disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS), backup-as-a-service (BaaS), and storage-as-a-service (STaaS). The end users of the market are large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The Data Protection as a Service Industry is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with the country-level analysis of each region.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1882 By deployment, the private segment dominated the growth in the Data Protection as a Service Market Share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. Private cloud provides improved security, greater server control, and enhanced flexibility. Further, private cloud is deployed and customized according to the preferences of users. However, hybrid segment registered highest growth rate during Data Protection as a Service Market forecasted period.On the basis of service, the STaaS segment dominated the data protection as a service market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. This is attributed to cost-effectiveness of STaaS and no initial costs required for deploying hard drives, servers, and IT technicians. The provision of long-term data storage and business stability is a major growth factor of the overall market.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1882 North America dominates the market. The expansion of cyber security and cloud service business in North America has driven the market for DPaaS in the region. Moreover, increase in implementation of legislative compliances to improve cloud security and reduce cyber-attacks has boosted the market growth. The presence of numerous vendors that offer a variety of customized solutions is opportunistic for the market. In addition, factors such as data disclosure mandates, need for strict compliance toward sensitive data protection, increase in spending pattern on security forums, and surge in internet penetration have fueled the demand for DPaaS in the region.Some of the key DPaaS industry players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Commvault Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, VMware, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies, and Cisco Systems. This study includes market trends, Data Protection as a Service Market Analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (276 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-protection-as-a-service-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬● Increased concerns about data loss : Data loss is a growing concern for large enterprises as well as small & medium enterprises. Further, data that are difficult to protect such as big data and data accessed by ubiquitous mobile devices are stored in hybrid clouds. Many vendors have developed advanced data protection tools to reduce the costs and consequences of data loss.● Increase in need for data backups and archives : Archives provide a snapshot of the desired file from a specific location. Moreover, data backups provide a fail-safe mechanism for all retrieval of data in a system. The old data is overwritten by new data on a regular basis. DPaaS has the ability to scale data assets integrity and retention of data over long period using data backups and archives. This is essential for organizations in the present business scenario that are vulnerable to data theft and other threats to adopt this measure.● Governance, risk, and compliance requirements for storage : As businesses collect and generate massive volume of data assets, the need for aligning strict internal governance policies has increased in the recent years. Furthermore, adherence to regulatory norms regarding data storage, management, and encryption is crucial for market players. This has majorly driven the market for DPaaS among business professionals.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.𝑶𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔:1. 5G Technology Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-technology-market 2. precision agriculture market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/precision-agriculture-market 3. iot in manufacturing market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/IoT-in-manufacturing-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. 