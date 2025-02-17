Recombinant Proteins Market to Worth USD 5.0 Billion by 2032, Driven by Biopharmaceutical Innovations

Recombinant Proteins Market

With a projected CAGR of 7.6%, the market is set to expand as demand for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and therapeutic enzymes rises.

Recombinant proteins are transforming drug development and therapeutic research, providing high yields, minimal contamination, and enhanced precision in targeted treatments.” — SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, the Recombinant Proteins Market , valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2032Key Trends Impacting the Recombinant Proteins MarketIncreasing adoption of biopharmaceuticals and personalized medicine is driving the recombinant proteins market. Due to their varied structure and control over the target, recombinant proteins are integral in monoclonal antibody and vaccine development as well as therapeutics that are key in disease management for ailments such as cancer, diabetes and autoimmune disorders. With growing emphasis on precision medicine and targeted therapies, the use of recombinant proteins has further gained traction with the drug discovery and development landscape. Increasing investment in R&D in biotechnology is another major trend. Novel recombinant protein-based therapies are being developed with investment from government and private organizations. For instance, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2023 invested USD 45 billion for biomedical research, a large part of which focuses on recombinant protein-based therapeutics.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4144 Market SegmentationBy Product & ServicesIn 2023, the product segment held the largest share of the global recombinant proteins market, contributing up to 65.7% of total revenue. This portion contains cytokines, growth factors, enzymes, hormones, and antibodies which are broadly used for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and sales of biosimilars have emerged as important growth drivers for this segment. Furthermore, the production services segment encompassing protein expression, purification, and characterization services is witnessing growth owing to the rising trend of outsourcing R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotech firms.By ApplicationIn 2023, therapeutics segment led the global market, by accounting for more than 33.9% of the total revenue. Recombinant proteins have a wide range of applications in the preparation of biologics against chronic diseases, including cancers, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. The diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the increasing number of recombinant proteins used in immunoassays and biomarker discovery. The research and academic segment also enables steady growth with the increasing use of recombinant proteins in proteomics and genomics research.By End-userIn 2023, pharmaceutical and biotech companies accounted for the largest revenue share, as they extensively use recombinant proteins in drug development and manufacturing. Several of these companies are even investing heavily to develop new and innovative biologics and biosimilars through their R&D programs. Other notable end-users include academic research institutions, which utilize recombinant proteins for preclinical and clinical studies. The increasing trend of outsourcing R&D activities to CROs is also propelling demand in this segment.By Host CellsThe mammalian host cell segment accounted for more than 41.7% of the total revenue in 2023. For recombinant protein production, mammalian cells have been the preferred system because of native post-translational modifications required for protein functionality. The bacteria and yeast, is also experiencing rapid growth due to cost-effectiveness and scalability. Additionally, the insect cell segments are gaining traction for niche applications, such as the production of vaccines and industrial enzymes.Need any customization research on Recombinant Proteins Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4144 Key Players• Abcam plc.• Sino Biological, Inc.• R&D Systems, Inc.• GenScript• BPS Bioscience, Inc.• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.• Merck KGaA• Thermo Fisher Scientific• Proteintech Group, Inc.• Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.• Abnova Corp.• RayBiotech Life Inc.• STEMCELL Technologies Inc.• Bio-Techne• BioLegend Inc• Enzo Biochem Inc.• StressMarq Biosciences Inc.• Sartorius CellGenix GmbH and others.In 2023, North America led the recombinant proteins market and accounted for more than 33.8% of global market share. Key growth drivers have included the region’s robust healthcare infrastructure, deep presence of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and significant government investment in biomedical research. The U.S. market is the largest in North America, and major companies, like Amgen, Genentech, and Pfizer, are progressing recombinant protein-based therapies.Europe with the second largest market owing to the growing utilization of biologics and biosimilars. Germany, the UK, and France are leading the world in becoming frontrunners for innovation in biotechnology, with strong government policies and funding programs. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period owing to the rapid pace of industrialization, increasing spending in healthcare, and growing investment in biotechnology in the region. Markets are creating in China and India, targeting to develop low-cost biologics and biosimilars.Recent Developments• In 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new range of recombinant proteins for cell and gene therapy applications, enhancing its portfolio for biopharmaceutical research.• Sartorius AG expanded its production capacity for recombinant proteins in 2023, investing USD 100 million in a new facility in Germany to meet the growing demand for biologics.Buy Full Research Report on Recombinant Proteins Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4144 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Recombinant Proteins Market by Product & Services8. Recombinant Proteins Market by Application9. Recombinant Proteins Market by End-User10. Recombinant Proteins Market by Host-cells11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionAccess Complete Report Details @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/recombinant-proteins-market-4144 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.