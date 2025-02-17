Melco earns global recognition for corporate sustainability

- Included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025

- Studio City Phase 2 receives BREEAM New Construction “Excellent” rating

MACAU, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has received recognition from the highly regarded, S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), a leading evaluation of companies’ sustainability performance. Furthermore, Melco has attained a Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) certification for the Studio City Phase II for its efforts in sustainable development.

Melco has been included and named “Industry Mover” within the Casinos & Gaming industry in the newly published S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, widely regarded as the benchmarking resource for corporate sustainability performance. Yearbook members are selected based on their score from the S&P Global 2024 CSA. To be listed, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and achieve a CSA score within 30% of their industry’s top-performing company. Melco is positioned among the top performing companies selected for inclusion from a total of 7,690 global companies across more than 60 industries.

Furthermore, by incorporating the very highest sustainability standards, Melco’s Studio City Phase 2 development has achieved the BREEAM “Excellent” rating for New Construction, becoming the first BREEAM certified project in Macau, following its earlier “Excellent” rating for the design stage. The BREEAM New Construction standards provide a framework to support the delivery of new build assets which are both high performing and sustainable. The framework aims to create positive environmental and social impact while supporting commercial success.

In addition, the Studio City Phase 2 development is also the first BREEAM certified project in China under the category International 2016 New Construction: Bespoke scheme with an “Excellent” rating. In 2021, Studio City Phase 2 was named winner of the “Regional Award, Asia” at the BREEAM Awards.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco, said, “In our goal to inspire guests by showing them a sustainable future is a better future, we are honored to be recognized by S&P and BREEAM for our dedicated efforts towards our sustainability ethos, reflecting our commitment at every operational level and touchpoint. As highlighted in our sustainability strategy ‘Above & Beyond’, we will strive to continue to make a positive impact in everything we do, leading by example, and showing that it is possible to be successful while being responsible stewards of our planet and communities.”

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

