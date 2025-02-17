Smart Robot Market Size to Surpass USD 111.6 Billion by 2032, at 26.63% CAGR | SNS INSIDER

Smart Robot Market Size & Growth Analysis

Market is growing with demand for AI-driven automation in industries like healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing, enhancing efficiency and human-robot collab.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Smart Robot market was valued at USD 13.39 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 111.6 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 26.63% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”AI and advancements in machine learning and IoT will boost the growth of smart robots and the smart robot market, so they will enter our lives more and faster with better automation and decision-making capabilities. By Type: The professional segment led the smart robot market in 2023, primarily due to the adoption of smart robots across professional application sectors, including; healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and defense. The rise of automation in factories, where higher precision is required, combined with the need for service robots in hospitals, warehouses, and factories is driving the market growth.The personal/domestic segment is projected to register the highest growth rate, in terms of value, during the forecast period 2024-2032, due to increased demand for home automation, robotic vacuum cleaners, and companion robots. The rise in preference for smart home devices and the need for elderly care robots owing to the aging population is driving the market growth.By Mobility: The fixed/stationary smart robot held the largest market share in 2023 owing to its wider application in industrial automation, manufacturing, and research systems. They are important in assembly lines, welding, packaging, and quality control, where they need to work with precision and consistency. The rise of automation in factories, where higher precision is required, combined with the need for service robots in hospitals, warehouses, and factories is driving the market growth.The personal/domestic segment is projected to register the highest growth rate, in terms of value, during the forecast period 2024-2032, due to increased demand for home automation, robotic vacuum cleaners, and companion robots. The rise in preference for smart home devices and the need for elderly care robots owing to the aging population is driving the market growth.By Mobility: The fixed/stationary smart robot held the largest market share in 2023 owing to its wider application in industrial automation, manufacturing, and research systems. They are important in assembly lines, welding, packaging, and quality control, where they need to work with precision and consistency.The mobile smart robot segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. We are seeing the adoption of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), drones, and robotic assistants for warehouse automation, last-mile deliveries, security, and patient care. Improvements in AI technology, better 5G infrastructure, and more functional sensors are assisting our potential to move around, navigate, and make choices in real time.By Application: In 2023, the inspection and maintenance segment accounted for the largest smart robot market share due to its high adoption in industries including oil & gas, aerospace, manufacturing, and infrastructure. They are incorporated into robots for pipeline inspections, equipment monitoring, predictive maintenance, and other hazardous environment assessments. Their efficiency has been boosted by IoT-based sensors, and machine vision including predictive analytics, which has cut down on downtime and operational costs.The material handling and sorting segment is projected to be the fastest growing by 2032, driven by increasing demand from e-commerce, logistics, and manufacturing. There is an automating factor that plays in warehouses and fulfillment centers, deploying smart robots for sorting, picking, and transporting goods to different areas, very quickly.By End Use: The manufacturing application segment held the largest smart robot market share in 2023, owing to wide adoption in the automotive & electronics industry and industrial automation. Smart Robots Along with AI Smart robots are being extensively employed for assembling, welding, quality inspection, and material handling, increasing operating efficiency while lowering operational costs. AI, IoT, and machine vision in robotics have given precision to machines through predictive maintenance and better automation.The logistics and warehouse segment will grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Over the last few years, companies have been deploying AMRs, robotic sorting systems, and AI-based inventory management solutions to improve their efficiencies. Rapid order processing, lower costs, and improved supply chain & logistics practices are driving the demand for smart robot units in warehouses and distribution centers.Asia-Pacific Leads Smart Robot Market in 2023 While North America Gears Up for Rapid GrowthAsia-Pacific contributed to the highest smart robot market share in 2023, owing to significant industrial automation, a growing electronics sector, and rising demand for service robots in the region. China, Japan, South Korea, and other expanding Asian economy's experimental robotics innovation, poured money into AI-motivated fabricating and qualities. Soaring market growth owing to increasing in-house robots with supreme feature functionalities, the presence of key robotics manufacturers, and government initiatives to support automation in a multitude of industries coupled with the growing adoption of smart robots across automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics are a few the factors accounting the upbeat in market growth.North America is likely to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2024 to 2032. With increasing investments in AI, autonomous systems, robotic process automation (RPA), and smart home applications, the U.S. heads the pack in AI-powered robotics development. Key growth factors include the expansion of e-commerce, demand for last-mile delivery robots, and growing military and security robotics. TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Smart Robot Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. Smart Robot Market Segmentation, by MobilityChapter 9. Smart Robot Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 10. Smart Robot Market Segmentation, by End UserChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued…

