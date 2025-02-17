A Deep Dive into Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market 2025: Key Drivers, Growth Factors, and Projections 2023-2032

Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market

Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market is anticipated to generate $2.7 billion by 2032 | with CAGR 5.9%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market was pegged at $741.1 million by 2019, and is projected to reach $1.09 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.Increase in demand from the infrastructure and construction industry and rise in demand for green buildings have boosted the growth of the Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market. However, lack of awareness regarding concrete surface retarders hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in construction activities in the region is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9755 Construction chemicals, also known as specialty construction chemicals or construction chemical products, are substances and compounds specifically designed and formulated to enhance performance, durability, and overall quality of construction materials and structures. These chemicals play a crucial role in the construction industry by providing various benefits such as improving the strength of concrete, protecting against corrosion, enhancing adhesion, and increasing the lifespan of buildings and infrastructure. Construction chemicals are commonly used in both residential and commercial construction projects.The Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market is divided on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is categorized into concrete admixture, waterproofing and roofing chemicals, protective coatings, adhesive and sealants, industrial flooring, asphalt additives, repair and rehabilitation, and others. The waterproofing and roofing chemicals segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. However, the concrete admixture segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for around one-fourth of the market.Get Detailed Analysis on the Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9755 On the basis of application, the market is divided into residential, industrial and commercial, and infrastructure. The residential segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.The Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market report includes an in-depth analysis of the key market players such as Ashland Inc., Arkema S.A., Construction Material Chemical Industries, BASF SE, Fosroc International Ltd., Don Construction Products Ltd., Polywed Construction Chemicals, Meister Co., SAAK Construction Chemicals, SABIC, Sika Ag, and The Dow Chemical CompanyInterested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/saudi-arabia-construction-chemicals-market/purchase-options Key players in the Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market, as analyzed in the report, include Ashland Inc., Arkema S.A., Construction Material Chemical Industries, BASF SE, Fosroc International Ltd., Don Construction Products Ltd., Polywed Construction Chemicals, Meister Co., SAAK Construction Chemicals, SABIC, Sika Ag, and The Dow Chemical Company.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

