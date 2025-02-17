Social Media Management Market Size to Surpass USD 138.4 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The social media management market grows as businesses embrace digital marketing, AI, analytics, and rising internet penetration.

The Social Media Management Market size was USD 21.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 138.4 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 22.8% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Keyplayers:Hootsuite (Hootsuite Platform, Hootsuite Insights)Sprout Social (Sprout Social Platform, Sprout Listening)Buffer (Buffer Publish, Buffer Analyze)HubSpot (HubSpot Marketing Hub, HubSpot CRM)SocialBee (SocialBee Scheduler, SocialBee Analytics)Zoho Social (Zoho Social Platform, Zoho Social Analytics)Agorapulse (Agorapulse Publishing, Agorapulse Reporting)Later (Later Scheduler, Later Analytics)Sendible (Sendible Dashboard, Sendible Reporting)Falcon.io (Falcon Social Media Management, Falcon Analytics)By Component, the Solution Segment Dominates the Social Media Management Market, While the Services Segment Grows RapidlyIn 2023, the Solution segment accounted for 75.0% of social media management revenue worldwide owing to increasing adoption of all-in-one platforms for managing multiple accounts, performance tracking, and automated content posting. Government initiatives like India's Digital India Initiative have propelled SMEs to embrace digital tools at a rapid rate.The Services segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by rising adoption of consulting and professional services. Initiatives such as the U.K.’s StartUp Loans have backed 90,000-plus startups, highlighted the significance of digital marketing services, and promoted market expansion.By Deployment, the Cloud Segment Dominates the Social Media Management Market with Rising Adoption and Security BenefitsIn 2023, the cloud segment led the social media management market, driven by its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, 85% of the U.S. market uses cloud services while 35% leverage cloud-based social media management solutions. The trend of remote work has accelerated adoption too, as it allows people to have access to the platform from anywhere. In addition to this, with the launch of the EU Cloud Rulebook in 2023, cloud adoption in government organizations is encouraged which speeds up business adoption.By Application, the Sales & Marketing Management Segment Dominates the Social Media Management Market with Growing Digital Ad SpendingIn 2023, the Sales & Marketing Management segment dominated the social media management market, contributing 39% of global revenue. For global digital ad spending, the International Telecommunication Union lists USD 626 billion as a globally low number due to companies increasingly organizing social platforms for customer engagement and advertisement. The world of social media has emerged as a primary sales avenue, which has sparked demand for robust management tools to fine-tune campaigns, monitor performance, and maximize engagement with the audience.By Deployment Mode, Cloud Deployment Dominates Social Media Management Market Amid Rising Digital Transformation and Remote Work TrendsIn 2023, the cloud deployment segment led the social media management market, powered by its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Organizations started favoring cloud-based solutions to access data, integrate seamlessly, and improve data security during a time when remote working was a cause of concern. As a statistically proven fact, 85% of U.S. companies used cloud services, and 35% were using cloud-based solutions for their social media management, as per the U.S. Department of Commerce. The growing popularity of remote work, in light of the pandemic, and digital transformation initiatives, such as the EU Cloud Rulebook highly expedited cloud adoption.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2638 By Vertical, Retail & Consumer Goods Segment Dominates Social Media Management MarketIn 2023, the Retail & Consumer Goods segment dominated the social media management market, driven by growing e-commerce adoption and digital marketing strategies. Businesses turned to social media for brand engagement, customer interaction, and targeted marketing campaigns. Platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook became essential as channels for product promotion, influencer marketing, and even selling directly. Industry statistics show that the majority of small businesses (over 68%) turn towards social media for advertising, increasing the demand for management solutions.By region, North America Leads the Social Media Management Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region.North America was the largest regional market for social media management in 2023 with 36% share of global revenue. This is due to the region's technological advancement, social media penetration, and digital marketing. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, 92% of all companies in North America use social media to contact customers and market their products.Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing digital adoption and internet penetration. According to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, over 110 million new internet users were added in 2023, pushing the country's total online population beyond 1 billion.

About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

