Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market to Hit USD 261.2 Billion by 2032

Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market is growing as governments and organizations focus on sustainability to reduce waste and encourage recycling.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market size was estimated at USD 162.02 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 261.20 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Key Players:• Veolia Environnement S.A. (France): (Waste collection, recycling, and resource recovery services)• Waste Connections (U.S.): (Waste management and recycling services for construction debris)• Clean Harbors, Inc. (U.S.): (Environmental and hazardous waste disposal services)• Remondis (Germany): (Construction waste recycling, resource recovery)• Republic Services (U.S.): (Construction and demolition waste collection, recycling services)• FCC Environment Limited (U.K.): (Construction waste recycling, waste management services)• WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C. (U.S.): (Waste management, recycling, landfill operations)• Kiverco (Northern Ireland): (Recycling equipment for construction and demolition waste)• Daiseki Co., Ltd. (Japan): (Industrial and construction waste treatment services)• Windsor Waste (U.K.): (Construction waste collection and recycling services)• Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (U.S.): (Recycling and disposal services for construction debris)• Renewi plc (U.K.): (Sustainable waste management solutions, construction waste recycling)• SUEZ Recycling & Recovery (France): (Recycling services and resource recovery from construction waste)• Biffa Group (U.K.): (Waste management services for construction and demolition waste)• Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (Australia): (Construction waste management, recycling)• Waste Management, Inc. (U.S.): (Collection and recycling of construction debris)• EnviroWaste Services Ltd. (New Zealand): (Construction and demolition waste collection, recycling)• Doppstadt (Germany): (Machinery for recycling construction waste)• Zanker Recycling (U.S.): (Recycling of construction and demolition debris)• Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (U.S.): (Construction waste disposal and recycling services)The Dominance of Non-Hazardous Waste, Industrial Sources, and Collection Services in 2023By Waste Type:The non-hazardous segment dominated the market in 2023, holding over 62% of the market share. This can be explained by the fact that construction and demolition activities generate significant quantities of non-hazardous waste, such as concrete, bricks, and even wood, glass, or metals. This waste is generated mostly through construction and demolition activities, thereby fueling the need for suitable disposal and recycling methods. The resource recovery focus is anticipated to be one of the key factors in the growth of this segment in coming years.By Material:In 2023, the soil, sand, and gravel segment led the market with a share of over 35%. These materials are essential to construction projects, and leftover materials from demolition and construction make up a significant portion of the waste. As it is widely used across construction sites for laying groundwork and developing infrastructure, efficient waste management for these materials is slowly becoming essential.By Source:The industrial source segment dominated in 2023, accounting for over 42% of the market share. This rapid industrial development is mostly found in manufacturing, energy, and mining and has led to large amounts of waste generation. A major driver of demand for this segment is the amount of waste generated by other large industrial construction projects like power plants and warehouses, making specialized recycling and waste management solutions a necessity.By Service:The collection service segment led the market in 2023, holding over 61.9% of the market share. Construction Waste and Demolition Waste Collection Services Moreover, the growing need for efficient collection systems capable of handling large quantities of debris is expected to drive growth in this segment further.Asia Pacific's Dominance and North America's Growing Demand in 2023The Asia Pacific region dominated with a market share of over 34.8% in 2023, due to its rapid urbanization, extensive infrastructural development, and a surge in construction activities, particularly in countries like China and India. As these nations continue to grow economically, the demand for new infrastructure such as residential buildings, commercial spaces, and roads increases, resulting in a significant rise in C&D waste. This waste includes concrete, wood, metal, and other materials that require proper management to minimize environmental impact. The region's focus on sustainable construction practices, coupled with growing awareness of the need for efficient recycling and waste disposal, drives the demand for innovative waste management solutions to handle this rising waste volume.North America is rapidly becoming the fastest-growing market for Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Management due to a combination of factors. Stricter regulations on waste disposal, such as those that limit landfill usage, are pushing industries to adopt more sustainable practices. Increased awareness about environmental sustainability has led to a growing emphasis on reducing waste and reusing materials. Additionally, technological advancements in recycling and waste treatment processes enable more efficient handling and processing of C&D waste, further promoting the circular economy.Recent Developments• In March 2023: Kinderhook Industries LLC's portfolio company, Capital Waste Services, completed the acquisition of U.S.-based Sandlands, a company specializing in construction and demolition landfill operations. This acquisition expands Capital Waste Services' capabilities in handling and recycling construction waste, further cementing its position in the growing market. 