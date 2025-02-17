Persulfates Market to Grow at 3.95% CAGR, Reaching USD 1180.17 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider

Persulfates Market

The growing demand for polymers, plastics, and effective water treatment solutions is fueling the expansion of the persulfates market in multiple industries.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Persulfates Market was valued at USD 869.70 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1180.17 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.95% from 2024 to 2032. The increasing use of strong oxidizing agents in sectors like electronics, pulp & paper, and water treatment is fueling the growth of the market. Strength oxidative characteristics of Persulfates (PCS) make it a general oxidant in variety of applications for example in different areas like etching of printed circuit board (pCB) etching, polymerization, and soil remediation. Furthermore, the rise in focus on sustainable and eco-friendly items is further supporting the demand for persulfates for use in advanced oxidation processes (AOPs), used in wastewater treatment and other environmental applications. Supportive regulatory frameworks advocating the adoption of greener and energy efficient chemical processes are also expected to drive market growth.Get a Sample Report of Persulfates Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4097 Key Players:- BASF SE (BASF Persulfate)- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.- United Initiators- Fujian ZhanHua Chemical Co.- Ak-Kim- Adeka Corporation- Yatai Electrochemistry Co. Ltd.- PeroxyChem LLC (Peroxymonosulfate)- Solvay S.A. (Sodium Persulfate)- Evonik Industries AG (Epsilom)- Kemira Oyj (Kemira Persulfates)- Hawkins, Inc. (Hawkins Sodium Persulfate)- UI VR Persulfates- RheinPerChemie- Hebei Jiheng Group- San Yuan Chemical Co. Ltd.- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (MGC Persulfates)- Jiangsu Ruisite Chemical Co., Ltd. (Ruisite Persulfates)- Aditya Birla Chemicals (Aditya Sodium Persulfate)- Peroxy Chem (Peroxydisulfate)- Oxychem (Oxychem Sodium Persulfate)- Nippon Soda Co., Ltd. (Nippon Sodium Persulfate)- China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) (CNPC Persulfates)By Type, ammonium persulfate segment held the largest market share of around 52% in 2023Ammonium persulfate is extensively utilized in polymerization and etching applications, making it a dominant segment in the persulfate market. Its strong oxidizing capabilities make it essential in radical polymerization, where it initiates the polymerization of acrylic monomers. Additionally, in the electronics industry, ammonium persulfate is used for copper etching in PCB manufacturing, ensuring precise circuit formation. The growing demand for high-performance electronic components and semiconductor devices is fueling the ammonium persulfate market.By End-Use, the polymers segment held the largest market share of around 50% in 2023It is owing to their extensive application in polymerization, especially in rubber latex, synthetic rubber, and resin. Ammonium, potassium, and sodium persulfate function as effective initiators in the free radical polymerization of monomers including acrylonitrile, styrene, and butadiene. These compounds assist in controlling the polymerization reaction, contributing to the molecular weight distribution and enhanced mechanical properties of the end product. Moreover, the increasing need for lightweight and high-performance polymers across multiple industry verticals, including automotive, packaging, and electronics, is further driving the growth of the persulfates market. This has led to the growing application of persulfates in sustainable and water-based polymerization processes as they are eco-friendly oxidizing agents.Buy Full Research Report on Persulfates Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4097 Asia-Pacific Held the Largest Market Share of Around 47% in 2023Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the persulfates market, primarily due to the rapid expansion of the electronics, polymer, and water treatment industries in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The strong presence of semiconductor manufacturing hubs and continuous investments in high-performance polymers are fueling regional growth. Moreover, increasing environmental regulations in China and India promoting the adoption of eco-friendly oxidizing agents are further boosting demand. The region also benefits from a well-established chemical production infrastructure and cost-effective manufacturing capabilities, making it a key player in the global persulfates market.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

