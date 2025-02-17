Content Delivery Network Market Size to Surpass USD 85.6 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The market is growing due to rising demand for fast content delivery, higher internet penetration, and global digital infrastructure expansion.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Content Delivery Network Market size was USD 21.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 85.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2636 Keyplayers:Akamai Technologies (Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, Kona Site Defender, Akamai Ion)Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Amazon CloudFront, AWS Global Accelerator)Cloudflare, Inc. (Cloudflare CDN, Cloudflare Argo)Google Cloud Platform (GCP) (Google Cloud CDN, Google Cloud Armor)Microsoft Azure (Azure CDN, Azure Traffic Manager)Fastly (Fastly CDN, Fastly Image Optimizer, Fastly Compute@Edge)Limelight Networks (now Edgio) (Limelight CDN, EdgeFunctions)Verizon Communications, Inc. (Edgecast) (Edgecast CDN, Edgecast Streaming)StackPath (StackPath CDN, Edge Computing)CDNetworks (CDNetworks Global CDN, Cloud Security Solutions)KeyCDN (KeyCDN Delivery, KeyCDN Real-time Logging)Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Cloud CDN, DCDN (Dynamic Content Delivery Network))Tencent Cloud (Tencent Cloud CDN, Tencent Anti-DDoS, Tencent EdgeOne)Imperva (Imperva CDN, Imperva DDoS Protection)CacheFly (CacheFly Global CDN, CacheFly Ultra Low Latency Streaming)G-Core Labs (G-Core Labs CDN, G-Core Labs Cloud)Bunny.net (Bunny CDN, Bunny Optimizer)Leaseweb (Leaseweb CDN, Leaseweb Load Balancer)OnApp (OnApp CDN, OnApp Storage)Medianova (Medianova CDN, Medianova Cloud Encoding)By Solutions, Media Delivery Segment Dominates the Market GrowthThe media delivery segment dominated the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market with over 36% revenue share in 2023, fueled by increased demand for high-quality video streaming, online gaming, and digital media consumption. Government-backed expansion of broadband and initiatives to promote digital transformation have driven growth. OTT services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ continue to drive CDN adoption. Performance is improved through infrastructure investments in fiber-optic networks and low-latency solutions. Europe, its Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) recognizes high-speed internet access as critical for the delivery of content. The growing demand for HD and 4K streaming is such that the media delivery segment will keep driving expansion in the CDN market.By Service Provider, Traditional CDN Providers Dominate Market with 44% Share in 2023Traditional commercial providers dominated the market in 2023, holding over 44% of the revenue share. Well-established providers including Akamai Technologies, Cloudflare and Amazon Web Services remain dominant thanks to their massive global infrastructure. Initiatives like U.S. BEAD are still being rolled out to support the expansion of digital infrastructure, which only benefits traditional CDN providers. Commercial CDNs are often used by enterprises and e-commerce businesses for high-performance, secure, and scalable content delivery.By End-Use, Media & Entertainment Sector Dominates CDN Market with 39% Share in 2023The Media & Entertainment segment Dominate the market with over 39% share in 2023, driven by increasing digital content consumption. This segment is buoyed by the rapid growth in streaming platforms, gaming, and live broadcasting events. With 4G and 5G networks, the Asia-Pacific governments invest heavily in media delivery experiences. In 2023, the Solutions segment led the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market, fueled by growing demand for high-performance, content delivery, security, and scalability. Media, e-commerce and gaming companies depend on CDN solutions for smooth digital experiences. The growth of cloud-based CDNs and edge computing further sped up adoption. The solutions segment was the main driver for CDN market growth and accounted for the dominant share, attributed to government initiatives for digital infrastructure, coupled with increasing internet penetration rates and 5G proliferation. The solutions segment was the main driver for CDN market growth and accounted for the dominant share, attributed to government initiatives for digital infrastructure, coupled with increasing internet penetration rates and 5G proliferation.By Region, North America Leads CDN Market, While APAC Poised for Fastest GrowthNorth America accounted for approximately 39% of the global CDN market in 2023. This dominance can be primarily explained by strong digital infrastructure, widespread broadband access, and leading CDN service providers. Furthermore, the participation of the government invariably supported CDN adoption and initiatives in the U.S., such as the BEAD program would only lead to an increase in broadband connectivity. Market growth remains buoyed by the region's strong demand for such video streaming, online gaming, and e-commerce platform services.The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to experience the fastest CAGR due to rising internet penetration, increasing mobile usage, and significant government investments in digital infrastructure. The expansion of 5G networks and fiber-optic investments in countries like China, India, and Japan will further accelerate CDN adoption. 