Hypochlorous Acid Market Expands, Projected to Reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2032

Hypochlorous Acid Market

The hypochlorous acid market is expanding due to advancements in production technologies and its increasing adoption in healthcare and agriculture.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hypochlorous Acid Market was valued at USD 5.20 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2032. Hypochlorous acid is gaining traction for multiple applications ranging from surface disinfection to wound healing to industrial water treatment, continuing to drive the market expansion. The more worrying threats of microbial resistance and tight regulatory policies encouraging the use of eco-friendly disinfectants are also contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, hypochlorous acid has been used in the food and beverage industry for a long time for sanitization and compliance with food safety regulations. Moreover, the growing application of hypochlorous acid in personal care products on account of its antimicrobial and non-toxic nature is also expected to drive market growth over the years.Get a Sample Report of Hypochlorous Acid Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4565 Key Players:• Medline Industries, Inc. (Cavicide)• BASF SE• Lenntech B.V.• Nouryon• Ecolab Inc. (Ecolab Peroxide Disinfectant)• Pure Health Technologies, Inc. (HypoChlorous Solution)• Aquaox (Aquaox HOCl Disinfectant)• Chlorogen, Inc. (Chlorogen Disinfectant)• HoCl Solutions (HoCl Solution)• Virox Technologies Inc. (Virox 5)• BioSafe Systems, LLC (BioSafe HOCl)• Oxysafe Technologies (Oxysafe Disinfectant)• OxyChem (OxyChem Disinfectant)• Surpass Chemical Company• Synergy Disinfection (Synergy HOCl Disinfectant)• Advanced Oxidation Technologies (AOT HOCl)• Clean Control Corporation (Hypochlorous Acid Cleaner)• Silvercide Technologies (Silvercide)• Germisept (Germisept Disinfectant)• Ultrapure HOCL• HOCI Technologies (HOCI Antimicrobial Solution)• Vigilant (Vigilant HOCl)• Genesis Biosystems (Genesis HOCl)• SaniVive (SaniVive HOCl Solution)By Product, Sodium Hypochlorite-Derived Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 58% in 2023The sodium hypochlorite-derived segment dominated the hypochlorous acid market due to its extensive use in disinfectants and water treatment solutions. Sodium hypochlorite is a key precursor in the production of hypochlorous acid and is widely used in municipal water treatment plants to eliminate pathogens. Its high efficacy in neutralizing bacteria, viruses, and fungi makes it a preferred choice in industrial and residential applications. Moreover, increasing demand for cost-effective and safe disinfection solutions in hospitals and public health facilities is further driving the dominance of this segment.By Application, the oxidizing agent Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 42% in 2023It is also an oxidizer and is used as a disinfectant and sanitizer because of its ability to kill bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. In healthcare where heating blocks water baths hospitality causes venues and homes to sanitize surfaces, equipment, and water. Additionally, the product finds multiple applications in hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities to disinfect surfaces of medical equipment as well as patient care areas. This helps reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) to a great extent and maintains a sterile environment that aids in the recovery of patients.Buy Full Research Report on Hypochlorous Acid Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4565 North America Held the Largest Market Share of Around 48% in 2023North America dominated the hypochlorous acid market, driven by stringent sanitation regulations and increasing demand for eco-friendly disinfectants in healthcare, food processing, and water treatment industries. The region's regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), advocate for the use of safe and sustainable disinfectants, contributing to market growth. Additionally, the presence of major industry players, advancements in disinfectant formulations, and increased awareness regarding hygiene and disease prevention further propel the market in this region. The growing adoption of hypochlorous acid-based products in the personal care and cosmetics industry is another key factor supporting market expansion in North America.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.