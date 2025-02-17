Digital Rights Management Market to Reach USD 15.2 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Digital Rights Management Market is growing rapidly, driven by rising digital content protection, cybersecurity concerns, and cloud adoption.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Rights Management Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14% (2024-2032). Market growth is driven by emerging technology adoption, network expansion, rising cybersecurity incidents, and increased cloud enterprise usage. The demand for DRM solutions is rising due to digital content growth, stricter copyright laws, and piracy concerns.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2545 Keyplayers:Microsoft Corporation (Azure Rights Management, Microsoft PlayReady)Adobe (Adobe Digital Editions, Adobe Primetime)Apple Inc. (FairPlay, iTunes DRM)Dell Inc. (Dell Data Protection | Access, Dell Encryption)DivX, LLC. (DivX DRM, DivX Pro)Fasoo (Fasoo Enterprise DRM, Fasoo File Security)IBM Corporation (IBM Security Identity Governance and Intelligence, IBM Cloud Pak for Security)Oracle Corporation (Oracle Digital Rights Management, Oracle Content Management)Sony Corporation (PlayStation Network, Sony DRM for Media Content)Google LLC (Widevine DRM, Google Play Store DRM)SAP SE (SAP Digital Rights Management, SAP Content Server)Verimatrix (Verimatrix Secure Delivery, Verimatrix Streamkeeper)Widevine Technologies (Widevine DRM, Widevine Modular)Irdeto (Irdeto Control, Irdeto Rights Management)SecureMedia (SecureMedia Encryptonite, SecureMedia DRM)Anevia (Anevia Velocix, Anevia DRM solutions)Vobile (Vobile DRM, Vobile Video ID)Nexguard (Nexguard Watermarking, Nexguard DRM Solutions)Kaltura (Kaltura Video Platform, Kaltura DRM)Cegedim (Cegedim DRM, Cegedim Health Data Solutions)By Deployment Mode, Cloud Deployment Leads the DRM Market with 64% Share in 2023The cloud deployment model held the largest market share of 64% in 2023, primarily due to its efficiency in digital loan origination processes. Loan origination is the critical first step where borrowers apply for loans, and lenders assess their eligibility. Digital lending has significantly streamlined this process by automating workflows, reducing human intervention, and enhancing user experiences. A cloud-based loan origination platform enables faster loan applications, approvals, and disbursements, eliminating traditional inefficiencies. Financial institutions are increasingly adopting digital loan origination systems to improve customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.By Enterprise, Large Enterprises Dominate DRM Adoption with a 68% Market Share in 2023Large enterprises led the DRM market with 68% market share in 2023, driven by the imperative to protect intellectual property across geographies and platforms. Organizations such as media conglomerates, multinational corporations, and educational institutions have massive digital content repositories that require robust DRM solutions. Large enterprises also have robust financial resources to implement advanced, scalable DRM systems. Additionally, rigorous compliance requirements—such as GDPR and DMCA regulations—are forcing corporations to implement DRM solutions to protect their content distribution, revenue streams, and competitive standing in a digitally focused economy.By Application, Video-on-Demand Secures 42% of the DRM Market Due to Streaming GrowthThe Video-on-Demand (VoD) segment led the DRM market with 42% in 2023, as streaming service growth and worldwide consumption of video content accelerated. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ have grown rapidly, fueled by increasing internet penetration and smart device adoption. With worldwide subscription VoD revenues in excess of $85 billion in 2023, DRM solutions are essential to protect premium content, deter piracy, and protect revenue streams. In addition, government regulations like the EU's Audiovisual Media Services Directive promote copyright enforcement, further driving DRM adoption in the VoD market.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2545 By Vertical, BFSI Sector Leads the DRM Market with High Security NeedsThe BFSI sector leads the DRM market, as the need to protect sensitive financial data and confidential documents is high. With financial institutions increasingly using digital transactions, cloud banking, and online lending, the risk of data breaches, fraud, and regulatory non-compliance has risen manifold. DRM solutions protect customer records, loan documents, and financial reports from unauthorized access. In addition, strict compliance needs like GDPR, PCI DSS, and SOX regulations force banks and financial institutions to deploy robust DRM solutions for data protection and access control.Asia Pacific Dominates the DRM Market with 48% Revenue Share in 2023Asia Pacific accounted for 48% of DRM market revenue in 2023, driven by growing business funding needs and growing digital rights management adoption. The region is witnessing rapid digital transformation, with growing internet penetration, widespread smartphone adoption, and growing technological know-how driving demand for digital financial services. Government support and regulatory environments in China, India, and Southeast Asia are also facilitating digital lending and financial inclusion. 