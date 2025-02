Cloud Managed Services Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.5% - 2031, Claims AMR

Cloud Managed Services Market

Increase in demand for cloud applications and less cost of cloud services and hyper-scaling capabilities drive the growth of the cloud managed services market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global global ๐‚๐ฅ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž was valued at $83.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $319.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of drivers and opportunities, Covid-19 impact, top segments, regions, and key market players. This report provides a source of guidance for leading market players, shareholders, investors, and new entrants to take necessary steps for consolidating their presence and availing a strong position in the global market. Managed cloud services offer partial or complete management and control of a clientโ€™s cloud platform, including migration, maintenance, and optimization. An organization may assure the optimal operation of its cloud resources by utilizing the services of a managed cloud service provider. Outsourcing cloud management also helps firms to save expenses on hiring and training new employees. Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the cloud managed services market include, Rising rise in demands for cloud applications, which propels are propelling the growth of the global cloud-managed services market. Furthermore, lower costs of cloud services and hyper-scaling capabilities are also expected to aid in the growth of the cloud managed services industry. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy can hamper the market growth. Conversely, the growing demand for cloud and cloud services in SMEs is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the cloud managed services market during the forecast period.The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global cloud managed services market based on service type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report highlights the dominating segments in terms of revenue and growth. This analysis is helpful in determining the segments to be tapped on and devising strategies in the coming years. On the basis of industry vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the overall cloud managed services industry market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the demand for cloud services post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the sudden growth of e-commerce and online retail applications post the outbreak of the pandemic, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global cloud managed services market. ๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž Wipro Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., NEC Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Atos SE, Accenture plc, Fujitsu Ltd., ALE International, ALE USA Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Datacom Group Ltd, NTT DATA Corporation, RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, Cloudticity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Infosys Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the global cloud managed services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031. Based on service type, the managed infrastructure services segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the managed security services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the segments including managed business services, managed network services, managed mobility services, and managed communication and collaboration services.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global cloud managed services industry share, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. 