Canned Salmon Market Set to Reach USD 9,192 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Health Trends | FMI

Global Canned Salmon Market Poised for Robust Growth Amid Rising Consumer Demand for Convenient and Nutritious Seafood

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global canned salmon market is projected to be valued at USD 5,404 million in 2024. With a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% throughout the forecast period, sales are expected to climb to USD 9,192 million by 2034.The industry is experiencing strong growth due to the rising demand for seafood, particularly canned seafood. Increased fishing activities and the expansion of fish packaging into canned products are key factors propelling market expansion.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲!While canned sardines, brine, and prawns continue to gain consumer confidence, tuna remains the most complementary product to salmon. As a result, the canned salmon and tuna market is witnessing remarkable growth.One of the key trends shaping the canned salmon market is the increasing focus on health-conscious branding. With health trends on the rise, dieticians are recommending fish consumption for its rich nutrient profile. The growing preference for healthy eating is positively influencing canned salmon sales, positioning the market for sustained expansion.The Canned Salmon Market refers to the global industry focused on the production, distribution, and consumption of salmon preserved in cans. Canned salmon is a widely consumed seafood product known for its long shelf life, convenience, and high nutritional value. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and essential vitamins, making it a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:• The global canned salmon market is projected to experience substantial growth due to increasing consumer demand for ready-to-eat and nutritious seafood options.• Rising health consciousness and the growing adoption of protein-rich diets are key market drivers.• North America and Europe lead the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth due to expanding consumer awareness and changing dietary patterns.• Leading companies are investing in sustainable fishing practices and product innovation to cater to evolving consumer preferences.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The increasing demand for convenient and healthy food options is a significant driver of the canned salmon market. Consumers are shifting towards ready-to-eat seafood products due to their high nutritional value, long shelf life, and ease of preparation. Additionally, the growing awareness of omega-3 fatty acids' health benefits has boosted demand for canned salmon as a rich source of essential nutrients.Canned salmon finds applications in various food products, including salads, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and sushi. The increasing adoption of canned salmon in the food service industry, including restaurants and cafes, further contributes to market expansion.According to market analysts, the canned salmon market is set to witness a positive growth trajectory in the coming years. The rising consumer preference for sustainable and ethically sourced seafood is reshaping the canned salmon industry. Companies that focus on sustainable fishing practices and eco-friendly packaging are likely to gain a competitive edge in the market.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 (2024-2034)The global Canned Salmon Market is projected to experience steady growth, with varying Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) across key regions. Here's a breakdown of regional performance based on forecasted growth rates:Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Australia)• China (5.3%): The Chinese market is expected to grow steadily, driven by increasing consumer demand for ready-to-eat seafood products and rising health consciousness.• India (5.7%) & Indonesia (5.8%): These markets are poised for robust growth due to changing dietary patterns, increasing disposable income, and urbanization.• Japan (5.6%) & Australia (5.6%): The demand for premium seafood products and the presence of established seafood processing industries support market expansion.North America (United States, Canada)• United States (5.3%) & Canada (5.6%): Growth in North America is fueled by the popularity of high-protein diets, sustainable seafood initiatives, and growing awareness of the health benefits of salmon consumption.Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain)• Italy (6.4%): Leading European growth, Italy benefits from a strong Mediterranean diet culture that includes salmon as a preferred protein source.• Spain (6.2%) & France (6.0%): Increasing consumer preference for healthy and convenient seafood options drives market expansion.• United Kingdom (5.5%) & Germany (5.6%): The rising demand for premium canned seafood and sustainable fishing practices are key growth factors.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/canned-salmon-market 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤Attractive packaging and catchy slogans are the means through which manufacturers are looking to attract consumers. The industry is fragmented and is greatly represented by small-scale players locally.Several players have adopted inorganic strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and distribution agreements to keep themselves ahead. Similarly, they are using various branding and marketing tools to expand their customer base.Key Industrial Developments• In October 2023, industry player Tempo Group purchased Nourish Foods. The latter company had entered administration a month earlier due to a lack of working capital.• In January 2024, King Oscar launched three tinned salmon products in virgin oil.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬• Thai Union Group Public Company Limited• Freedom Foods Group Limited• Canada Fishing Company (Canfisco)• Maruha Nichiro Corporation• Tassal Group Limited• Pataya Food Industries• Peter Pan Seafoods• Safcol Co-op Limited• Bumble Bee Seafoods L.L.C• Princes Group Limited.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/seafood 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞:Based on the source, the canned salmon market is divided into wild and farmed.By Species:Based on the species, the canned salmon industry is categorized into the following segments: Atlantic and Pacific. The Pacific segment is further subdivided further thus: pink, sockeye, coho, chum, and chinook.By Form:Based on the form, the industry is fragmented into skinless/boneless, chunks, and fillets.By Category:Based on the category, the canned salmon market can be divided into the following segments: smoked fish- in oil/ deep fried, smoked fish- steamed, and conventional/ traditional.By Sales Channel:Based on the sales channel, the sector is segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales segment is further subdivided into modern trade, convenience stores, specialty food stores, wholesale stores, discount stores, online retail, and other retail formats.By Region:The sector has been analyzed with the following regions covered: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈’𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:Seaweed Protein Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/seaweed-protein-market Commercial Seaweed Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/commercial-seaweed-market Poultry Seasoning Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/poultry-seasoning-market Seaweed Hydrocolloid Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/seaweed-hydrocolloid-market Seasoning Industry Analysis in Europe: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/seasoning-industry-analysis-in-europe Dead Sea Mineral Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dead-sea-mineral-market Sea Buckthorn Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sea-buckthorn-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Future Market Insights IncChristiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

