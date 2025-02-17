Global Pulmonology Devices Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2033

Pulmonology Devices Market Regional Analysis of Pulmonology Devices Market

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pulmonology devices market is poised for unprecedented expansion, with key factors such as an aging population and the rising prevalence of respiratory illnesses driving this growth. According to recent market projections, the pulmonology devices sector is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by the end of 2023 and is forecasted to surge to USD 3.8 billion by 2033, reflecting a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% over the next decade.This rapid growth highlights the increasing demand for advanced technologies and innovative solutions to address the rising burden of respiratory diseases, particularly among the aging global population. As chronic respiratory conditions and acute illnesses continue to escalate, the need for state-of-the-art pulmonology devices is becoming more urgent than ever. These devices are essential for the accurate diagnosis, effective management, and treatment of a wide range of respiratory ailments, ultimately improving patient outcomes and enhancing quality of life. Industry leaders are keenly aware of this growing demand and are focusing on the development of next-generation pulmonology devices to meet the challenges posed by rising healthcare needs. Technological innovations, coupled with significant investment in research and development, are expected to fuel continued growth in the market. Collaboration between medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and policymakers will be critical in fostering the innovation needed to provide efficient and effective solutions for respiratory care.The future of the global pulmonology devices market looks bright, with a strong commitment to advancing respiratory care technologies to meet the evolving needs of patients around the world. As the market evolves, the commitment to improving patient health and well-being will continue to drive growth, ensuring a healthier tomorrow for millions of individuals worldwide.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲• In 2023, the global market is expected to be worth USD 1.4 billion.• Over the next few decades, the Indian market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9%.• In 2022, North America had a revenue share of more than 32%.• Over the next few decades, the market in the United Kingdom is expected to grow at an 8.7% CAGR.• In 2022, the segment lung cancer held a market share of 30.82%."As a result of the increasing prevalence of pulmonary disease, there is a greater need for cutting-edge methods for precise diagnosis and treatment. Some of the most prevalent drivers of respiratory conditions are inhaling nicotine, air pollution, and industrial and chemical pollutants, which reduce air quality and raise the geriatric population." says FMI analyst. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Some of the market's strongest competitors are making investments in studies and research (R&D) in order to facilitate the provision of an extensive selection of leather manufactured in a variety of colors and substances for a variety of applications. Companies hope to keep up with the changing environment by doing so. For instance,• Noah Medical, a California-based medical robotics startup, declared on Wednesday that it has raised $150 million in additional financing for April 2023. Softbank Vision the fund and Prosperity7 Ventures co-led the funding initiative. The shareholders in the round included Hillhouse Capital, Sequoia Capital China, and UpHonest Capital.• FUJIFILM India revealed a collaboration with the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Thoracic Oncology Disease Management Group, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, in April 2023. The collaboration intends to build an educational center at TMC. Softbank Vision the fund and Prosperity7 Ventures co-led the funding initiative. The shareholders in the round included Hillhouse Capital, Sequoia Capital China, and UpHonest Capital.• FUJIFILM India revealed a collaboration with the Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Thoracic Oncology Disease Management Group, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, in April 2023. 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞• Boston Scientific Corporation• CONMED Corporation• Olympus Corporation• Cook Medical Incorporated• Medi-Globe GmbH• Ambu A/S• Verathon, Inc• United Medical Surgical Services Ltd• Hunan Vathin• Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd• Merit Medical Systems𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:• Pulmonary Biopsy Deviceso Single- Use Biopsy Forcepso Cytology Brusheso Microbiology Brushes• Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Needleso Endobronchial Ultrasound Fine Biopsy Needleso Endobronchial Ultrasound Transbronchial Aspiration Needles• Airway Stentso Silicon Stentso Nitinol Stentso Stainless Steel Stents• Airway Extraction Baskets• Single-Use Bronchoscopes𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:• Lung Cancer• COPD• Foreign Body Extraction• Tracheal and Bronchial Stenosis• Others𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:• Hospitals• Pulmonology Clinics• Ambulatory Surgical Centers𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:• North America• Latin America• Europe• Asia Pacific 