CDU makes Indonesia push with new appointment

Federal Member for Solomon Luke Gosling, Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Darwin Bagus Hendraning Kobarsih, CDU Associate Vice-Chancellor (AVC) Indonesia Dr Nathan Franklin, CDU Vice-President Global and External Relations Shannon Holborn, Minister

DARWIN, NT - NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Darwin University is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Nathan Franklin to the role of Associate Vice-Chancellor (AVC) Indonesia.The newly created responsibility reflects the University’s commitment to building on its connections to its closest neighbour in the North.“This is an exciting role with so much change and opportunity in Indonesia in the next five years,” Dr Franklin said.“CDU has already established strong links with Indonesia and that goodwill will benefit both the University and our friends in the Indo-Pacific into the future, but only if those links are acknowledged and nurtured.“There is also an opportunity to attract more Indonesian students to the Top End, leveraging our unique lifestyle and outstanding graduate outcomes.”After completing his PhD at CDU, Dr Franklin spent more than a decade as a lecturer in Indonesian studies.In 2024 he convened the third Understanding Indonesia Conference series, attracting international recognition and participation, and accompanied CDU Vice-Chancellor and President Scott Bowman to Indonesia as part of a senior delegation.“Indonesia is the most visited destination for Australians and the language is widely learned in our schools, however a lot of people are oblivious to the 280 million people to the north of us,” Dr Franklin said about why he founded the conference series.“It’s important to understand the political systems, bilateral relationships and diplomacy of our neighbour, particularly when they are very different.Professor Bowman said the University would continue to strengthen its relationship with the Indonesian government and higher education sector.“Indonesia is a fast-growing economy that is of the utmost importance to the Northern Territory and Australia and will be a key focus of our planning going forward,” Professor Bowman said.“I’m confident that Dr Franklin is the right person to further our research capabilities between the two countries, as well as find additional opportunities for CDU to raise its profile with Indonesia’s higher education sector and connect with future international students wanting to study in Australia.”Minister for International Education, Migration and Population the Honourable Robyn Cahill said Indonesia was one of the NT’s closest neighbours and is an important economic and strategic partner for the Territory economy and community in general.“The opportunities to engage with Indonesia in the International Education sector are significant and I commend the Charles Darwin University (CDU) for establishing the role of Associate Vice-Chancellor (AVC) Indonesia.”“This is a key strategic appointment, and I look forward to working with CDU’s newly appointed AVC Indonesia Dr Nathan Franklin to build links between the Territory and our close and important neighbour.”The Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Darwin, Consul Bagus Hendraning Kobarsih, congratulated Dr Nathan Franklin on his new appointment and appreciated the CDU's continued commitment to fostering closer ties with Indonesia.“The Indonesian Government is focusing, among others, on the development of human resources in Indonesia, including in education,” Mr Kobarsih said.“It is hoped that this new role will increase Indonesian students' access and opportunities to study at the Northern Australia's premier university.”Federal Member for Solomon and Special Envoy for Defence, Veterans’ Affairs and Northern Australia Luke Gosling said the Australian Government’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy identifies Indonesia was the largest economy in Southeast Asia and it would be in the top five world economies by 2040.“Indonesia’s economic rise will mean a bigger market on our doorstep for Australian goods and services including agriculture, resources and energy and education services,” Mr Gosling said.“However, there are gaps in Indonesia expertise in Australia. It has never been more important to understand Indonesia but unfortunately it has never been harder to study the Indonesia language Bahasa.“Dr Franklin’s role of Associate Vice-Chancellor (AVC) Indonesia is an excellent appointment that recognises the huge opportunity that our close relationship with Indonesia provides and I very much look forward to continuing to collaborate with Dr Franklin.”

