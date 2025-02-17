Avionica Pioneers Open-Source AI/ML for Flight Data Decoding, Empowering Operators with Unprecedented Access

Avionica empowers operators with landmark open-source AI/ML for Flight Data Decoding

By harnessing the potential of AI, we’re eliminating barriers to aircraft data access and enabling the industry to make more informed, efficient, and safety-conscious decisions” — Ed Gorman, Vice President of Engineering

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avionica , a global leader in aviation data solutions, announces a groundbreaking initiative to revolutionize flight data decoding. By leveraging state-of-the-art AI-driven deep learning models for analyzing aircraft data, including Flight Data Recorder (FDR) data, to extract critical flight parameters. Avionica is pioneering a machine learning approach that enables aircraft operators to analyze and interpret their flight data without reliance on OEM documentation.This innovation marks a significant shift in the industry, where proprietary data formats have traditionally limited operators' ability to extract actionable insights. By applying AI-driven pattern recognition, Avionica’s models identify and classify flight parameters directly from Flight Data Recorder (FDR) data, allowing operators to unlock a new level of autonomy over their data analytics and operational decision-making. By leveraging the latest technological advancements and the FAA’s well-documented reverse engineering process, Avionica is giving power back to the operators.Key Benefits of Avionica’s AI-Powered Flight Data Decoding:• Independence from OEM Documentation – Operators can decode and analyze their aircraft data without proprietary restrictions.• Open-Source Commitment – Avionica is committed to fostering industry collaboration by open-sourcing both the trained AI models and the resulting aircraft decoders for the aviation community.• Empowering the Industry – Airlines, MROs, and research institutions will gain unprecedented access to decoding methodologies, reducing costs and expanding data-driven innovation.“This initiative is about putting the power of flight data back in the hands of operators,” said Edward Gorman, Vice President of Engineering at Avionica. “By harnessing the potential of AI, we’re eliminating barriers to aircraft data access and enabling the industry to make more informed, efficient, and safety-conscious decisions.”Avionica plans to release the open-source AI models and decoder libraries in collaboration with the aviation community, inviting airlines, MROs, regulators, and researchers to participate in further development and refinement.About AvionicaAvionica is a leading provider of innovative aviation data solutions, specializing in connectivity, flight data management, and aircraft monitoring technologies. With a commitment to openness and operator empowerment, Avionica continues to drive the future of aviation data accessibility and intelligence.

