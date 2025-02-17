LETIME Presents ADI A Patented Solution for Complete Herbal Extraction

MONROVIA, MD, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LETIME is pleased to announce the official launch of ADI, a fully automated, all-in-one herb extractor machine , infused oil maker, essential oil distiller , and hydrosol distiller. ADI was born out of Dr. Leo’s passion for simplifying the process of creating high-quality, fresh herbal products at home or in a small business setting. This patented device offers dual functionality, allowing seamless transitions between distillation and infusion, while maintaining a hands-free, user-friendly experience for both beginners and seasoned professionals.At its core, ADI provides a cost-effective solution for anyone looking to produce their own essential oils, hydrosols, infused oils, vinegars, and glycerites, thanks to its automated features and precise temperature control. The removable 4-liter stainless steel pot enables users to prepare multiple batches of infusion in a single run, while the ETL-certified safety features ensure reliable and consistent performance.“ADI is the ‘Silver Tuna,’ the most impressive and unique distilling unit of all,” says certified aromatherapist and small business owner, Amye Clark. “The entire still is self-contained, does not need constant monitoring, and is super easy to clean. I was over the moon. I created so many hydrosols within a short period of time because this unit was so easy. I love it!”Dr. Leo, the product’s inventor and a Ph.D. holder in Chemical Engineering, adds, “We set out to make herb extraction accessible to everyone, whether you are a seasoned herbalist or a curious beginner. ADI is the culmination of years of research and practical experience, delivering simplicity and efficiency in a single device.”The device’s intuitive design includes a built-in cleaning program, minimizing contamination and maintenance concerns, while its automated functions allow users to step away and focus on other tasks without constant supervision. ADI’s compact footprint suits home kitchens, small workshops, and professional studios alike. It reflects LETIME’s broader mission to empower individuals with the freedom to create pure, additive-free herbal products on demand, whether for personal use or commercial ventures in skincare, aromatherapy, formulating, or handcrafted soap-making.For more information, please visit www.letimestill.com/adi About LETIMEFounded in 2018 by Guo, Liang (Dr. Leo), LETIME originated from the desire to produce consistently high-quality hydrosols at an affordable cost. Dr. Leo’s expertise includes a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, research at Brown University, and multiple patents in environmental and fuel cell technologies. In 2018, LETIME introduced its first kettle distiller (KD), followed by the larger LT3000, both of which gained international recognition. LETIME’s journey continued with a patent awarded in the United States in 2023 and the showcasing of ADI at the AIA 2024 international conference. Now ready for its 2025 launch, ADI represents the next evolution in LETIME’s product line, offering a fully automated, safe, and efficient herbal extraction experience for customers worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.