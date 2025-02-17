Fiero AI Takes Center Stage at NAFEM 2025: The Future of Artisanal Pizza Automation

Showcasing Fiero AI: The Platform That Balances Artistry, Consistency, and Efficiency

Brewster, NY, Feb. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiero Group, a leader in pizza-making technologies, is excited to announce its debut at the 2025 NAFEM Show, the largest event for foodservice equipment and supplies in the United States. NAFEM will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA from February 26-28, showcasing the latest tools and technologies shaping the foodservice industry.

Fiero AI, an innovative new pizza-making platform designed to improve speed, consistency, and labor costs for foodservice operators, will be exclusively previewed at Fiero Group's booth (#5659). This system is ideal for pizzerias and foodservice operations seeking gains through automation amid labor shortages and the demand for fast, high-quality pizza.

At the heart of Fiero AI are three interconnected machines that form a semi-autonomous production line, transforming dough balls into fully baked artisanal pizzas with precision and consistency:

OperaPrima Dough Stretcher with CoolStretch® technology replicates the delicate motion of hand-stretching, preserving dough integrity for the perfect crust.

Tempo Conveyor Make Table streamlines the topping process, ensuring ingredients are applied quickly and evenly as the dough moves along.

Aria Stone Belt Conveyor Oven delivers an authentic stone-baked finish, using an organic refractory stone to bake pizzas evenly—capturing the flavor and texture of a traditional oven without constant monitoring.

By handling stretching, topping, and baking, Fiero AI allows pizzerias to focus on what matters most—craftsmanship, creativity, and customer experience. While automation enhances efficiency, operators remain in full control of dough texture, fermentation, and bake profiles, ensuring every pizza upholds artisanal quality.

Designed by Peter de Jong, a 25-year pizza industry veteran, Fiero AI is built for pizzerias that refuse to compromise on flavor and tradition. Unlike conventional automation systems, Fiero AI prioritizes automation without sacrificing authenticity—giving operators a tool that works alongside their craft, not in place of it.

“Fiero AI isn’t just about efficiency—it’s about elevating the pizza-making process,” said Peter de Jong, CEO of Fiero Group. “We’re giving pizzerias the ability to scale without sacrificing quality. This is the future of artisanal pizza, and we’re thrilled to showcase it at NAFEM.”

To demonstrate Fiero AI in action, Fiero Group has invited Antico Pizza Napoletana, one of Atlanta’s most celebrated pizzerias, to showcase their pizza being made on the Fiero AI platform. Attendees will be able to watch Antico’s chefs using Fiero AI to craft authentic pizzas —an exclusive opportunity to experience the semi-autonomous pizza automation system live at NAFEM and taste the results firsthand.

Fiero’s leadership team, including Peter de Jong (CEO), Connor de Jong (General Manager & Executive), John Hoffman (Oven Sales Manager) and Iberica Rivera (Marketing Director), will be at the booth to answer questions and explain how Fiero AI can help pizzerias grow.

For a more personalized experience, attendees can schedule one-on-one meetings with the Fiero team to learn more about Fiero AI and how it can benefit their business.

Join us at NAFEM 2025 and see why Fiero AI is the future of pizza-making. Visit booth #5659 to taste the difference and discover how Fiero AI can transform your business. Schedule your appointment by visiting https://go.fiero.cc/nafem

About Fiero:

Founded in 2004 by chef and serial entrepreneur Peter de Jong, Fiero is the premier provider of Italian-style pizza-making equipment in North America. What began as a passion for authentic, artisan pizza has grown into a brand recognized for its exceptional craftsmanship, performance, and dedication to both tradition and innovation. Operating from their headquarters situated 60 miles north of New York City in Brewster, NY, Fiero seamlessly blends Italian culinary heritage with cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of modern pizzerias and bakeries. With strong industry relationships, a respected presence in the artisan pizza niche, and a commitment to quality, Fiero’s products are chosen for their outstanding durability, design, and consistency. From custom builds to expert support, Fiero continues to set the standard for professional pizza-making. Visit fierogroup.com to learn more.

