Marketing Expert Susan Quinn: The Nine Traits Of Successful Companies

Does Your Business Show Up Or Stand Out?: How Better Experiences By Design Spur Growth

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a CEO announces implementing a company-wide improvement plan, everyone needs to understand no magic silver bullet exists for success.“It’s all about doing the little things well with a big dose of discipline,” says Susan Quinn, CEO and founder of circle S studio, a consultative marketing firm known for propelling growth for clients through exceptional brand, employee, and client experiences.Her book, Does Your Business Show Up Or Stand Out?: How Better Experiences By Design Spur Growth (2025, Indie Books International ), brings a keen understanding of how to drive a “playing-to-win” versus a “playing-to-play” business strategy that connects sales, branding, and marketing.With over three decades of advising business-to-business firms, Quinn’s strategic approach has focused on guiding the experiences a company creates at every touchpoint, working with professionals from Fortune 500 to middle market firms across the country.“By capturing the intangibles and creating an emotional connection with clients and prospects, you open up minds that ultimately open up more doors for future growth,” says Quinn.Quinn’s consulting practice monitors the nine most common traits that are found among the highest-performing companies worldwide. Based on their research and other third-party studies, the nine traits are as follows:1. Define clear guiding principles.2. Optimize the employee experience.3. Exceed client expectations.4. Embrace change.5. View the ecosystem holistically.6. Track a data-rich dashboard.7. Collaborate on quality.8. Cut through the noise.9. Learn and improve continuously.”While we have seen these nine traits remain tried and true, regardless of the economic cycle or latest fads, we know that historically, massive disruption can alter the landscape,” says Quinn.The experience of the global epidemic is a perfect example of how profoundly the world can change.“The global pandemic brought a new word to the workplace for everyone: Purpose.,” contends Quinn. “Employees are seeking a higher level of purpose in their work.”The book cites the statistic that only 18 percent of companies are seeking to provide a meaningful sense of purpose. Recent studies show that 62 percent of employees seek more purpose in the workplace.“That’s where firms that have defined a clear purpose around the ‘why’ have an advantage in today’s war for talent,” says Quinn.Additionally, as worker attrition rates rose to record highs of 33 percent during the pandemic, research showed that the main reason employees left a job or even the workplace, in general, was their desire for a more purposeful experience that aligned with their personal values.Other data shows that 72 percent of respondents, regardless of business segment, believe that a best-in-class reputation matters. However, if it’s stated as a marketing claim, they’re skeptical and look for reasons to believe in the company.“When backed up with credentials, company reputation can help attract and retain the people and partners the business needs to grow,” says Quinn.That is why brand awareness is so important to a successful business, not just for attracting customers but for employee retention.“A brand is also the overall perception that others have of your company that’s shaped by every interaction and touchpoint,” adds Quinn.According to Quinn, a brand is a business's emotional and psychological relationship with all stakeholders, built over time through consistent and meaningful experiences.“If you want to stand out for the long term, your brand must have clearly defined guiding principles—meaning your purpose, vision, mission, and core values are not only written down, but they are known by everyone in the organization,” says Quinn.Every company shows up, but the ones that stand out regularly pause to assess what’s working, simplify what’s not, and pinpoint where they can do better.“As you move forward in your own journey, remember that bettering your best is not a one-time goal but an ongoing process,” concludes Quinn.Quinn hosts the Better Experiences by Design podcast, which highlights leaders across various industries dedicated to delivering exceptional brand, employee, and client experiences.About Indie Books InternationalIndie Books International serves as an independent publishing alternative for experts and authorities to help create impact and influence.

