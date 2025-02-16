iHit Redefines Industry Standards: 2025 North American Vape Hybrid Revolution—Hybrid-Coil Heating Technology 1+1>2, Unlocking Next-Gen Vaping Experience

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHit, a global pioneer in vaping technology, unveiled its groundbreaking hybrid-powered product at the Champs Trade Show, marking the entry of the vaping industry into the “Hybrid-Coil 2.0 Era.” Centered on the philosophy of “Technology as Experience,” this release achieves the first dynamic synergy between Ceramic-Coil and Mesh-Coil technologies, powered by a ‘Hybrid-Coil Synergy + Triple-Tank Control’ architecture, redefining the performance boundaries and sensory freedom of vaping products.

Technological Revolution: From “Dual Mesh Coil” to “Hybrid-Coil Coexistence of Mesh and Ceramic”

The hybrid-powered vaping product features an internal Triple-Tank System (Nicotine/Ice/Flavor pods inside) and a dynamic interactive interface, allowing users to control via dual physical buttons:

Nicotine Strength : Powered by the Ceramic-Coil, it offers 3-level precision control, catering to a range of preferences from smooth throat hits to intense satisfaction.

: Powered by the Ceramic-Coil, it offers 3-level precision control, catering to a range of preferences from smooth throat hits to intense satisfaction. Ice Intensity : Supported by the Ceramic-Coil, enabling 3-level switching for compatibility with fruit, mint, and custom ice-infused flavors.

: Supported by the Ceramic-Coil, enabling 3-level switching for compatibility with fruit, mint, and custom ice-infused flavors. Flavor Mode: Supported by the Mesh-Coil, optimizing fruits flavor and aroma profiles in real time.





Hybrid-Coil Synergy Explained

1. Ceramic-Coil — Precision Heating

Utilizes a micron-grade ceramic matrix + embedded heating film , excelling in the atomization of nicotine salts and ice molecules.

, excelling in the atomization of nicotine salts and ice molecules. Designed for nicotine salts and ice molecules, with a minimum vapor particle size of 0.3μm, delivering a “silky throat feel, instant ice cooling sensation” experience.



2. Mesh-Coil — Flavor Enhancer



Features a high-density metal mesh coil , heating to 180°C instantly to break down flavor compounds.

, heating to 180°C instantly to break down flavor compounds. Moisture-Lock Aroma Technology resolves high-temperature flavor loss, significantly enhancing vapor density and sweetness perception.

resolves high-temperature flavor loss, significantly enhancing vapor density and sweetness perception. With a vapor particle size of 1.2μm, it combines with the ceramic-coil output to deliver a richer, multi-layered taste experience.

User Experience: One Device, Infinite Scenarios

Nicotine Control : Ceramic-Coil ensures precise nicotine delivery, catering to both light and strong throat hit preferences.

: Ceramic-Coil ensures precise nicotine delivery, catering to both light and strong throat hit preferences. Ice Intensity : Ceramic-Coil provides consistent ice levels, enhancing the freshness of fruit and mint flavors.

: Ceramic-Coil provides consistent ice levels, enhancing the freshness of fruit and mint flavors. Flavor Optimization: Mesh-Coil maximizes flavor richness and sweetness, creating a balanced and immersive vaping experience.



About iHit Tech | SMISS Group

iHit, launched by SMISS, is a health tech-focused vaporization solutions provider dedicated to revolutionizing the vaping experience through cutting-edge innovations.

HybridX: Dual-Coil Synergy, Triple-Tank Control—Redefining Vaping Experience iHit HybridX Product Sample: Featuring Dual-Coil Synergy (Ceramic-Coil + Mesh-Coil) and the innovative Triple-Tank Control System (Nicotine/Ice/Flavor Pods), it delivers precise nicotine release, multi-level ice intensity adjustment, and real-time flavor optimization, offering users an unparalleled sensory immersion experience.

