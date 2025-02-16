PHILIPPINES, February 16 - Press Release

February 15, 2025 CHIZ SAYS BILL UPHOLDING MUSLIM BURIAL RITES, TRADITION UP FOR PBBM'S SIGNATURE Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero said a measure recognizing the rights of Muslims to bury their departed ones in accordance with their beliefs and tradition is headed to the Palace for signature after the House of Representatives agreed to adopt the amendments put forward by senators. "Our Muslim brothers and sisters have long been waiting for this law that will guarantee their loved ones are buried shortly after their death," the Senate chief said. "There should be no more questions about the protocols to be followed when it comes to the burial of Muslims anywhere in the country." House Bill No. 8925, or the proposed Philippine Islamic Burial Act, allows the immediate burial of Muslims who passed on sans death certificates, provided that the person who performs the Islamic burial rites or the next of kin of the deceased reports the death to the local health officer within 14 days after the burial. It also provides that the remains of the deceased must be released within 24 hours--in accordance with the Islamic rites--from the hospital whether bills and other costs related to the handling of the body have been settled or not. A similar legislation has been approved by the Senate on third and final reading that ensures equal access to public cemeteries regardless of denominations. Senate Bill No. 1273, or the Equal Access to Public Cemeteries, designates burial grounds in public cemeteries across the country for Muslims, indigenous peoples (IPs) and other denominations to allow them to observe their customs and traditions in burying their dearly departed ones. In cases where the public cemeteries do not meet the requirements under the bill, the host local government units will be tasked to acquire land, including those outside its jurisdiction, in order to construct public cemeteries that are compliant to the provisions on apportionment and partition. "Binibigyan natin ng halaga ang mga paniniwala at tradisyon ng ating mga kapatid na Muslim, mga IPs at iba pang relihiyon sa paglilibing ng kanilang mga mahal sa buhay. In policy planning and in the delivery of services to our people, we must ensure that no group or sector is neglected," Escudero said. Since 2022, Escudero has been pushing for the establishment of interfaith cemeteries nationwide.

