PHILIPPINES, February 16 - Press Release

February 16, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE RESCUE OF FILIPINO WOULD-BE DRUG MULES IN MALAYSIA The recent rescue of two Filipinas who were on the verge of becoming drug couriers in Malaysia, if not for the timely intervention of the National Bureau of Investigation, is alarming. This incident highlights the urgent need to crack down on criminal syndicates operating in the country that recruit drug mules under the guise of overseas employment. The incident also emphasizes the need for the NBI and other law enforcement agencies to coordinate closely with their overseas counterparts in combating drug trafficking and other transnational crimes victimizing hapless Filipinos in search of employment opportunities abroad. Additionally, the Department of Migrant Workers, Department of Foreign Affairs, the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, and other relevant government agencies must strengthen measures to protect prospective overseas Filipino workers from falling victim to crimes such as human and drug trafficking.

