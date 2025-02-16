When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 15, 2025 FDA Publish Date: February 15, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared almonds Company Name: Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company, LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias

Company Announcement

February 15, 2025, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company LLC of Kea’au, HI is voluntarily recalling one batch of its Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias snack (1oz) pouches, due to the presence of undeclared almonds which are an allergen. Consumers who have allergies to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias snack (1oz) pouches were distributed to two retail locations in Southern California. The two retailers include World Market and Abraham & Sons, Inc.

The product is packaged in a 1 oz pouch, with UPC 0 72992 04260 3, marked with lot number K4351 and best by date 07 2026 on the back of the packaging.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date, in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after Mauna Loa’s internal quality control process identified that the affected batch, manufactured by a third-party co-manufacturer, contained undeclared almonds. Immediate action was taken to contain the affected product, notify the third-party co-manufacturer, alert consumers and distributors, and report the issue to the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased the affected Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias snack (1oz) pouches and have an almond allergy are urged not to consume the product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Customer Service at 1-888-255-5998, Monday through Friday.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and remain committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality in our products.