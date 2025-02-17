Vogue Czech Closes New York Fashion Week with Cover Party for Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Michaela Seewald (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Kristina Bumphrey) Michaela Seewald (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Kristina Bumphrey) Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Kristina Bumphrey) Michaela Seewald, Julia Haart, Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Kristina Bumphrey) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Lawlor Media Group)

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Celebrates Vogue Czech Cover with Exclusive Launch Event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, philanthropist and international recording artist, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin commemorated her prestigious Vogue Magazine CS cover with an exclusive reception co-hosted by Michaela Seewald, Publisher of Vogue Czech Republic & Slovakia. The celebration brought together a distinguished guest list of industry leaders, celebrities, and tastemakers for an evening of fashion, culture and fun.Held at the Campbell Bar in Grand Central Station, the event served as a tribute to Vanderbilt Costin’s influence across music, business, and the fashion world. As a direct descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, her feature in Vogue Czech underscores her multifaceted career and the global impact of her entrepreneurial ventures.“I am deeply humbled to grace the cover of Vogue CS and to celebrate this milestone with so many remarkable individuals,” said Vanderbilt Costin. “This event is more than just a celebration—it’s a reflection of passion, perseverance, and the boundless possibilities within fashion, music, and business.”Notable attendees at the event included: Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin, Michaela Seewald, Julia Haart, Susan Plagemann (President WME), Inson Dubois, Yvonne Beri, Marlene Herring, Claudia Mahler, and Nancy Moonves.About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Serial entrepreneur and visionary Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin have made a lasting impact across multiple industries, from music and fashion to business and philanthropy. A descendant of the legendary Vanderbilt family, she was recently featured in Elysian Magazine as one of New York City's most influential and inspirational women. With a career as a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, Consuelo continues to shape industries and inspire those around her.Her music career has seen her perform globally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, with her singles consistently ranking in the Billboard Top 20. As the founder of C&R Productions, she has achieved multiple chart-topping hits, including “Naked” and “Feel So Alive,” which earned her Billboard’s #2 Breakout Artist honor. Her last five singles were top 20 in the US, last three singles were top 10. Her last single made #5 in the US Charts. In addition, Consuelo has also toured extensively in Europe and the United States.In addition to her music career, Consuelo has made her mark in the fashion industry, launching the jewelry line Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with HSN. She is also the founder of SohoMuse, the leading professional network for creative industries, designed by creatives for creatives. For more information about SohoMuse, please visit www.sohomuse.com About Vogue Czech:Vogue CS is published by V24 MEDIA, a next-generation Prague-based publishing platform in partnership with Condé Nast International. Dedicated to delivering inspiring content and striking visuals across print and digital, V24 MEDIA is redefining storytelling in Central Europe.Founded by Michaela Seewald, V24 MEDIA is a dynamic multimedia company that also publishes Vogue Leaders in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. As its visionary CEO, Michaela drives the company’s strategic direction, blending fashion, technology, and the arts to create extraordinary experiences for a modern audience. For more information, please visit www.vogue.cz IG: @vogueczechoslovakia | F: vogueczechoslovakiaAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

