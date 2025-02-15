ThinkCareBelieve: 4th Week of Trump’s America Has Promise for Health and Prosperity

This Government Cleanup is Why The Majority of Americans Voted for Trump

Washington, DC, Feb. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Find ThinkCareBelieve's article here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/02/14/21203/





ThinkCareBelieve has written an article about America's continuing advancement toward better health and prosperity. The confirmation of RFK Jr as HHS Secretary this week marked America's furtherance into the Golden Age. After signing an Executive Order establishing the Make America Healthy Again Commission, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be meeting with all the secretaries of U.S. Government Agencies to embark on a fact-finding mission to determine what is making our kids obese and chronically ill. The article explains how the committee will be investigating the reasons in environment, housing, schools, and other areas by forming this committee with the Secretaries of the FDA, VA, EPA, NIH, Education, etc. RFK Jr. has a strong interest in returning to the gold-standard of science for health based policy and decisions, and immediately implement a new working system to report vaccine injuries.

The article also highlights President Trump's great work on foreign relations and the promising trade that is in America's future. Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are progressing well and the article shows President Trumps positive outlook on the end to the war. The article also highlights President Trump's perspective on dealing with bullies, which is a wise piece of advice for all of us.

ThinkCareBelieve's article also covers the ongoing DOGE audit on U.S. government books and investigations and cost-cutting measures. So far, the work that DOGE has done has saved the U.S. government $48 Billion, which is roughly 2% of its target. Comparing that to the current amount of $36 Trillion on the U.S. National Debt Clock, there is still a long way to go. The article goes into various Democratic leaders who are objecting to the current audit being performed by the Department of Government Efficiency, and the possible reasons for their woes. The article also shows two perspectives on USAID and also gives an ICE update.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

###

CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL: joanne@thinkcarebelieve.blog WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.