Todd "TJ" Stein Announces Campaign Kickoff for District Leader AD 76, Part A, and Appearance on Cheryl Wills' In Focus

Stein with In Focus host, Cheryl Wills Barbie Block, Producer The Final Fight Stein with Craig Herskowitz Stein appearing on In Focus Stein with Campaign Manager, Marlene Schneider

My work in this district has always been about fostering positive change."” — Todd "TJ" Stein

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todd "TJ" Stein, candidate for District Leader in Assembly District 76, Part A, is excited to announce the official kickoff of his campaign, marking a pivotal moment in his mission to bring community-driven leadership and advocacy to the district. The campaign launch event will take place on Sunday, February, 16th at Rodney’s Comedy Club (formerly the iconic Dangerfield’s), where supporters, community leaders, and volunteers will gather to celebrate and mobilize for his upcoming grassroots election. Stein is grateful to have Marlene Schneider serving as his Campaign Manager. Schneider said, 'Todd’s approach is about grassroots engagement, listening to the people, and building strong connections.'"The kickoff event will feature an overview of Stein’s campaign initiatives, and opportunities for volunteers to get involved as petitioning begins on February 25th. Attendees will have a chance to learn more about the importance of the District Leader role and how it impacts the local political landscape. “This campaign is about empowering our community, increasing awareness about the critical role of District Leader,” said Stein. “I am committed to bringing transparency, engagement, and action to the forefront of local politics.”In addition to the campaign launch, Stein will be appearing on Cheryl Wills’ Spectrum NY1 program In Focus on Sunday, February 16th, where he will discuss critical issues affecting elder adults, including guardianship and the challenges many families face when navigating aging-related decisions. The segment will emphasize the need for better policies and community awareness regarding long-term planning, home care access, and protecting vulnerable seniors from financial and legal exploitation.“I am honored to be back on Cheryl Wills’ show to continue discussing the important issues facing our aging population,” Stein stated. “As a caregiver myself, I understand firsthand the difficulties families face when trying to secure proper care and support for aging loved ones. I look forward to shedding light on these pressing concerns and advocating for meaningful reform and change.” The interview will explore solutions such as the importance of having essential legal documents in place, improving the home care system, and ensuring families are equipped to make informed decisions about independent or assisted living options and the lack of accountability in the Guardianship system. This includes bringing attention to the numerous cases that have been exploited and why reform is necessary."Cheryl expressed her excitement about having Todd back on her show In Focus, saying, 'It was an honor having him.' She continued, 'The project The Final Fight is going to be a powerful movie that will inform a lot of people.' Cheryl added that she looks forward to having him return to discuss the project further, noting, 'Their conversation offers valuable insights, and people will learn a great deal from it.’" In Focus is a vital platform, and Cheryl brings attention to the most pressing issues impacting New Yorkers. Through her in-depth weekly series, she highlights topics that deeply affect communities, ensuring critical discussions reach a broad audience and inspire meaningful dialogue and action.In a special acknowledgment, Cheryl Wills, highlighted the ongoing development of Final Fight, a film that tells the inspiring story of Stein’s father, Marvin Stein. The project is progressing, honoring his father’s legacy and contributions. The film, which Stein is producing along side, film and television Casting Director Barbie Block, will offer a powerful narrative on resilience, dedication, and the lasting impact of his journey.Block said, “the project is a tribute to the unwavering strength and legacy of Marvin Stein. It's an honor to be part of telling his story and celebrating his impact. The richness of the characters and the dynamic personalities within the cast hold even more meaning for me, as I've had a long-standing relationship with the family. These layered, complex characters bring a depth that truly resonates. What makes it even more powerful is that it's based on a real and true story, one that will inspire and connect with audiences on a personal level."Marvin led a remarkable life, from the humble upbringing in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. He was a boxer and later in life married into a family with mob connections. He achieved prosperity through his business ventures as a trailblazer in the health and fitness industry building the Shelton Health Club, a chain that had facilities in all five boroughs of New York. However, in 2018, he faced an unexpected and challenging period when he was placed under guardianship, a situation that underscored significant flaws within the system.His guardianship was initiated after concerns arose about Marvin's well-being, leading to the appointment of guardians who assumed control over his financial affairs. This intervention, while intended to protect, resulted in Marvin losing autonomy over his life decisions. His son, Todd, recognized the detrimental impact this had on his father and took legal action to challenge the guardianship. He hired a team of lawyers and petitioned the court to either release Marvin from the guardianship or appoint him as the guardian instead. After a prolonged legal battle, a settlement was reached in June 2019, restoring Marvin's independence.This ordeal not only strained the family's resources, costing approximately $300,000, but also highlighted systemic issues such as the potential for unwarranted guardianships and the immense difficulty in reversing such decisions. Marvin's experience serves as a testament to the urgent need for comprehensive guardianship reform to protect the rights and dignity of individuals. Stein’s story was chronicled in a November, 2021 cover story in The New York Times; The Fight of This Old Boxer’s Life Was With His Own Family. In addition to his advocacy for guardianship reform, he continues the development of Final Fight, the film that chronicles his father's extraordinary life. This project aims to honor Marvin's legacy, showcasing his resilience and the challenges he overcame, including the recent guardianship ordeal. Todd looks forward to sharing more updates on the development. Through both his campaign and the upcoming film, Todd “TJ” Stein is dedicated to shedding light on critical issues affecting the community, drawing from personal experiences to advocate for meaningful change.“My father’s story is one of strength and determination, and it’s an honor to see this film come to life,” said Stein. “I look forward to sharing more updates as we move closer to its completion.” Stein has been a dedicated advocate for his community, working to address issues such as elder care, political transparency, and community engagement. His leadership has been instrumental in raising awareness for home care reform, supporting local initiatives, and ensuring that underrepresented voices in the district are heard. “My work in this district has always been about fostering positive change and making sure people know they have a say in their community’s future,” Stein said. “I am ready to continue that fight as District Leader.”As Stein’s campaign gains momentum, the call for community engagement remains strong. The campaign encourages volunteers and supporters to get involved, whether through petitioning, community outreach, or spreading awareness about key issues. Co-hosts include Julianne Michelle, Executive Director of Mommy's Heart Craig Herskowitz ; and Daniel Sinoshon, LGBTQ+ Board Member.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.