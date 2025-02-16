Lingerie Market Outlook - Expanding at a Robust 4.52% CAGR Growth By 2032

Lingerie Market

Lingerie Market Research Report Information By Product Type, By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, And By Region

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰In 2021, Lingerie Market Size was estimated to be worth USD 94.9 billion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.52% from 2024 to 2030, the lingerie market industry is expected to increase from USD 99.18 billion in 2024 to USD 135.16 billion by 2030. The main factors propelling the market's expansion are the rising millennial population and a better awareness of how well products fit.Lingerie, a crucial segment of the apparel industry, has witnessed increasing demand due to factors such as growing awareness of body positivity, a shift toward comfortable and functional undergarments, and the influence of celebrity endorsements and fashion influencers. With advancements in fabric technology, innovative designs, and a focus on sustainability, the lingerie industry is undergoing rapid transformation. The growing prominence of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands has further fueled market growth, making lingerie more accessible to a global audience."𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲" - 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞The Lingerie Market is characterized by strong competition, with established brands and emerging players continuously innovating to capture market share.Key Industry Players Include:• Yandy LLC (US)• Marks and Spencer plc (UK)• Victoria's Secret (US)• Group Chantelle (France)• MAS Holdings (Sri Lanka)• Jockey International Inc (US)• Fashion Nova Inc. (US)• Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden)• LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (France)These companies focus on product differentiation, sustainability initiatives, digital marketing strategies, and expansion into new markets to strengthen their competitive position.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The research report categorizes the Lingerie Market based on product type, price range, distribution channel, and regional markets to provide an extensive market assessment.𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:• Briefs – A staple in women’s lingerie, briefs remain the most purchased category, offering comfort and practicality across all age groups.• Bras – With various styles such as push-up, sports bras, bralettes, and balconettes, this category remains the most diverse and innovative within the lingerie industry.• Shapewear – Increasingly popular among consumers seeking body contouring and support, shapewear continues to witness rising demand, particularly in the premium segment.𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞:• Economy – Catering to the mass market, this segment includes affordable lingerie options made from synthetic and cotton blends, appealing to budget-conscious consumers.• Premium – High-end lingerie brands focus on luxury materials, intricate designs, and superior craftsmanship, targeting affluent consumers and fashion-conscious buyers."𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰" - 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬:𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:• Store-Based – Traditional brick-and-mortar stores, including department stores, specialty lingerie stores, and multi-brand outlets, continue to be a dominant distribution channel, offering customers a tactile shopping experience.• Non-Store-Based – The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands has revolutionized lingerie shopping, allowing customers to explore an extensive range of options, benefit from virtual fitting technologies, and enjoy doorstep delivery.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬The market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of regional trends, highlighting growth opportunities and key market players across different geographies.• North America: The region leads in market share, driven by high consumer spending on intimate apparel, increasing awareness of body inclusivity, and the presence of leading brands. The U.S. dominates the lingerie market in this region.• Europe: With a strong heritage in fashion and luxury apparel, Europe remains a lucrative market for premium lingerie brands. Countries such as France, Italy, and the UK are key contributors to market growth.• Asia-Pacific: The region is experiencing rapid expansion due to rising urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and changing fashion preferences among younger consumers. Countries like China, India, and Japan are emerging as key growth markets.• Rest of the World: The Middle East, Africa, and Latin America present untapped opportunities, with increasing adoption of international lingerie brands and growing awareness of stylish and functional undergarments.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬Several factors contribute to the anticipated growth of the Lingerie Market, including:• Rising Consumer Demand for Comfort and Functionality: The growing emphasis on daily comfort, coupled with advancements in breathable and moisture-wicking fabrics, is driving demand for everyday lingerie essentials.• Influence of Celebrity Endorsements and Fashion Trends: Social media marketing, brand collaborations with influencers, and high-profile endorsements have boosted brand visibility and consumer engagement.• Expansion of Online Retail and Direct-to-Consumer Brands: The increasing penetration of digital platforms, virtual fitting rooms, and AI-driven size recommendations have enhanced the consumer shopping experience.• Growing Popularity of Sustainable and Ethical Fashion: Consumers are gravitating toward eco-friendly lingerie made from organic cotton, bamboo fibers, and recycled materials, driving innovation in sustainable fashion.• Technological Advancements in Fabric and Design: Innovations such as seamless designs, wireless support, and adaptive fit technologies are redefining lingerie comfort and functionality."𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭" - 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤The Lingerie Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period, driven by emerging trends such as:• Personalized Shopping Experiences: AI-driven sizing tools, virtual fitting rooms, and data-driven recommendations are enhancing the consumer buying journey.• Inclusive and Adaptive Lingerie: Brands are expanding their size ranges and introducing adaptive lingerie catering to diverse body types and differently-abled individuals.• Sustainable and Ethical Production Practices: As eco-conscious consumers seek responsible fashion choices, lingerie brands are adopting sustainable sourcing, ethical labor practices, and recyclable packaging.• Hybrid Shopping Models: The fusion of digital and in-store experiences, such as click-and-collect services and augmented reality try-ons, is expected to reshape lingerie retailing.EXECUTIVE SUMMARYMARKET INTRODUCTIONRESEARCH METHODOLOGYMARKET DYNAMICSMARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS….Discover more Research Reports on 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫-𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 , by Market Research Future:𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐚𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐉𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)99 Hudson Street, 5Th FloorNew York, NY 10013United States of America+1 628 258 0071 (US)+44 2035 002 764 (UK)Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.comWebsite: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.