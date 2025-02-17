Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), Ota Chapter, Announces Prestigious Investiture Ceremony on Feb 22, 2025

IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria ( SWAN ), Ota Chapter, is delighted to announce its upcoming Investiture Ceremony, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025. This landmark event will formally install the chapter’s new leadership team, reinforcing its commitment to fostering professionalism, ethics, and excellence among women in the accounting profession.The Investiture Ceremony will convene distinguished professionals, corporate executives, government officials, and key stakeholders in the financial sector to celebrate the contributions of women in accountancy. The event will also serve as a platform for insightful discussions on empowerment, mentorship, and career growth—essential pillars for advancing gender inclusivity in the industry.Speaking on the significance of the event, Uchendu Cynthia, Publicity Personnel for SWAN Ota Chapter, emphasized the organization’s dedication to supporting women accountants in achieving excellence. “This investiture marks a new chapter in our continuous efforts to empower women professionals. We are committed to building a stronger network that nurtures leadership and professional growth,” she stated.SWAN Ota Chapter invites the public, corporate organizations, and individuals to participate through sponsorships, donations, or partnerships to support this noble cause.

