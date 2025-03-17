12x12 Cardstock Shop Marks 8th Anniversary with Month-Long Celebration

ADMIRAL – Bazzill Mono 12x12 Cardstock PUMPKIN ORANGE Translucent Vellum Paper ALL ABOARD 4x6 JOUNALING CARDS - 12x12 Double-Sided Patterned Paper - Carta Bella RUBY RED Glitter Cardstock Paper - Encore Paper

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 12x12 Cardstock Shop introduces a new collection of cardstock paper featuring various textures, finishes, and colors. Designed for crafters, scrapbookers, and designers, this collection offers high-quality options that support artistic projects across different applications, from intricate paper crafts to durable structural designs.12x12 Cardstock Shop Marks 8th Anniversary with Month-Long CelebrationIntroductionThe demand for high-quality cardstock paper continues to rise as paper crafting expands across various creative fields. In response, 12x12 Cardstock Shop has launched a new cardstock collection, offering a diverse selection of solid core, textured, metallic, heavyweight, and patterned paper. This collection caters to artists, hobbyists, and professionals seeking reliable and visually appealing materials. With an emphasis on durability, versatility, and aesthetic appeal, the latest selection aligns with current industry trends, providing crafters and designers with an array of options suitable for everything from scrapbooking and invitations to mixed media projects and structural designs.Key Highlights of the New Collection1. Expanded Selection of Solid Core ColorsThe collection introduces an extensive range of solid-core cardstock, featuring shades such as Midnight Blue, Cherry Red, and Sunflower Yellow. Unlike coated paper, solid-core cardstock maintains its rich color throughout the material, ensuring clean cuts and a polished look. This makes it particularly suitable for precision crafting techniques, including die-cutting, layering, and intricate paper art. Solid-core cardstock is widely used for greeting cards, scrapbooking, and DIY decorations, offering a vibrant base for various artistic expressions. As the demand for high-quality paper grows, this expanded selection provides crafters with a durable, fade-resistant option that enhances the longevity and professional finish of handmade projects.2. Increased Availability of Textured and Linen-Finish CardstockTextured and linen-finish cardstock has become essential for designers seeking depth and sophistication in their projects. This collection includes an expanded palette, with shades such as Forest Green, Espresso Brown, and Ocean Teal. The tactile quality of these papers enhances embossed designs, letterpress printing, and custom stationery, offering a refined surface ideal for elegant invitations and decorative elements. The subtle yet distinct texture provides a handcrafted appearance, making it a preferred choice for artists who appreciate paper’s sensory appeal. As the trend toward personalized and artisanal paper goods continues, textured cardstock serves as a versatile medium for creating elevated designs that stand out in both professional and hobbyist projects.3. Metallic and Pearlized Finishes Reflecting Modern TrendsMetallic and pearlized cardstock has gained popularity in luxury invitations, gift packaging, and artistic embellishments. This collection includes shades such as Gold Leaf, Rose Quartz, and Silver Mist, each offering a luminous sheen that enhances intricate designs. The reflective properties of metallic cardstock make it an ideal choice for elegant event stationery, seasonal decorations, and high-end branding materials. Beyond aesthetics, this specialty finish also provides a smooth surface that works well with embossing, foil stamping, and digital printing techniques. With the rise in demand for shimmering and opulent paper textures, metallic and pearlized cardstock remains a valuable resource for designers aiming to produce visually striking, sophisticated paper crafts.4. Durable Heavyweight Cardstock for Structural IntegrityStructural integrity is a crucial factor in paper crafting, particularly for projects requiring a strong foundation. This collection includes heavyweight cardstock in 100lb and 110lb variations, offering reliable support for mixed media art, bookbinding, and dimensional crafts. Available in colors such as Jet Black, Pure White, and Deep Burgundy, these sturdy papers provide excellent stability for layered projects, custom packaging, and die-cut designs. Heavyweight cardstock is widely used for 3D paper modeling, handmade boxes, and artistic compositions that demand durability without sacrificing aesthetic appeal. As creative techniques evolve, the need for robust, high-quality materials continues to grow, making these thick papers an essential addition for designers who work with complex, multi-layered projects.5. Patterned and Vellum Cardstock for Artistic LayeringPatterned and vellum cardstock opens new creative possibilities for layering and decorative accents. This collection introduces a variety of printed designs, including floral motifs, polka dots, and geometric patterns, available in soft pastels and bold, statement colors. The lightweight, semi-transparent nature of vellum cardstock makes it particularly suitable for invitation overlays, scrapbook embellishments, and decorative wraps. With its delicate opacity, vellum allows for unique light effects and layered depth, making it an excellent choice for intricate design compositions. Patterned cardstock, on the other hand, provides instant visual interest, reducing the need for additional embellishments while enhancing the overall aesthetic. As layering techniques become more prominent in paper crafting, the availability of these materials supports innovative design approaches in both traditional and digital crafting applications.ConclusionThe latest cardstock collection reflects emerging trends in paper crafting, offering a broad spectrum of textures, finishes, and colors tailored to artistic and professional applications. With solid-core, metallic, heavyweight, and patterned options, this selection provides crafters, designers, and creative professionals with high-quality materials suited for various projects. As the industry continues to evolve, these innovative cardstock varieties enhance artistic possibilities, supporting both traditional crafting methods and modern design approaches. Whether used for intricate details or structural compositions, this collection highlights the growing demand for high-quality paper solutions in today’s creative landscape.

