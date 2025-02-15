Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 26% during the Forecast Period 2031

Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market

The online communities segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝟐.𝟎 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $22.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $223.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26% from 2022 to 2031. Enterprise 2.0 is termed as the as the strategic integration of technology related to Web 2.0 into the intranet, extranet and in business processes of the enterprise. Enterprise 2.0 implementations in general use a combination of the social software and collaborative technologies for various example blogs, RSS, social bookmarking, social networking and wikis. Most of the enterprise 2.0 technologies, whether homegrown, free or purchased, emphasize employee, partner and consumer collaboration. Furthermore, the rise in awareness about benefits of enterprise 2.0 and the rising penetration of smartphones and the internet boost the growth of the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market . In addition, increasing trends in online shopping positively impact the growth of the market. However, the risk of security incidents on networks and lack of technical proficiency, and lack of awareness hampers the enterprise 2.0 technologies market growth. On the contrary, the increase in technological advancement is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the enterprise 2.0 technologies market forecastRise in awareness about the benefits of enterprise 2.0, growing penetration of smartphones and the internet, and surge in trend in online shopping drive the growth of the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market. However, the risk of security incidents on networks, lack of technical proficiency, and lack of awareness regarding enterprise 2.0 hamper the market growth. On the other hand, increase in technological advancement is likely to present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years. Based on platform, the wikis segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is because wikis provides organizations to have absolute control over security & other connectivity issues and improves the scalability, speed, reliability, and connectivity of organizations. On the other hand, the online communities segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2031, as it facilitates allowed users to easily publish content online and connect and network.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Enghouse Systems LimitedDell Inc.Cisco Systems, Inc.IBM CorporationOracle CorporationSAP SECafeX Communications, Inc.Vonage Holdings Corp.Microsoft CorporationAvaya, Inc.The report analyzes these key players of the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player. Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the largest market share of nearly three-fifths of the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because large enterprises are adopting enterprise 2.0 technologies to protect and enhance creativity, and secure information sharing. On the other hand, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 27.1% from 2022 to 2031, as SMEs are adopting enterprise 2.0 technologies to streamline business processes while enhancing collaboration and connecting people through the use of social media tools.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Region-wise, the enterprise 2.0 technologies market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, large scale adoption of IoT and cloud services. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growing economies such as India and China and cloud native countries like Japan.Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly half of the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market and is likely to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in adoption of big data, AI, and other analytics technology by enterprises in the region to increase their production and enhance their market share. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period, due to the rise in investments in enterprise 2.0 technologies in the region. Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the largest market share of more than one-third of the global enterprise 2.0 technologies market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because enterprise 2.0 provides a wider range of automated services, and improves customer service strategy in IT and telecom. On the other hand, the healthcare segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 27.5% from 2022 to 2031, as the technology configures, controls, monitors, and manages features of hospital operations.

