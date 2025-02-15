DLNR News Release-Woman Cited for Entering Sacred Falls State Park

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

WOMAN CITED FOR ENTERING SACRED FALLS STATE PARK

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 14, 2024

HONOLULU — After more than 25 years, countless news stories, and thousands of social media posts, some people have not heard the message that Sacred Falls State Park was closed, after a 1999 rockfall that killed eight people and injured 30 others.

A visiting California woman and her husband were rescued last Sunday afternoon, from the park after the man fell off the trail and was seriously injured. The husband remains in the hospital, so their names are not being released to protect their privacy.

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources (DOCARE) interviewed a 67-year-old California woman who told them they were staying at a property close to Sacred Falls. They decided to follow a streambed to explore the Sacred Falls area, which led them to the Sacred Falls Trail.

The woman was issued a Civil Resources Violation System (CRVS) citation for a violation of HAR 13-146-4 (a) Closing of Areas under DLNR Division of State Parks Administrative Rules. This carries an administrative, non-criminal penalty of $1000.

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla commented, “It’s unfortunate this man was hurt so badly, though the incident could have been avoided had the couple known about the dangers of Sacred Falls and the reason it was closed more than 25 years ago. In addition to rock falls and eroding trails, first responders like the Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Services put their lives at risk when they have to rescue people from the closed park.”

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Sacred Falls State Park-closed (May 9, 2020):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/li2qo1ld0ahqsl3txmunv/Sacred-Falls-Enforcement-May-9-2020.mov?rlkey=2i27lvmxbbm6h3hc2cenlw7t7&st=4xd8b70k&dl=0

Photographs – Sacred Falls enforcement (May 9, 2020):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/srxuqy3jbkiaxbo30lvhs/ALAdBu3h5abme5DIybkf5LE?rlkey=mafu00gary7g727d8bsn8rz6r&st=j3hhy2eb&dl=0

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Communications Office: 808-587-0396

Email: dlnr.comms@hawaii.gov