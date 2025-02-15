HDOA News release on sea snake found ashore
HIGHLY VENOMOUS SEA SNAKE FOUND ASHORE ON HAWAI‘I ISLAND
Caution Advised on Handling Sea Snakes
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
NR25-04
Feb. 14, 2025
HONOLULU – A highly venomous yellow-bellied sea snake was found washed up on the shore at Honoli’i Beach in Hilo last week. While these sea snakes are rarely seen onshore in Hawai‘i, the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture’s Plant Quarantine Branch (PQB) strongly advises beach and ocean goers not to touch the venomous sea snakes which are often mistaken for eels. A sea snake is easily distinguished by the bright yellow markings on its underside.
On Feb. 4, the Hilo PQB office received a call from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) that a Hilo resident had reported that a live snake had been found pinned under a log at Honoli’i Beach. PQB inspectors responded to the beach and collected the 3-foot-long snake, which had been contained by lifeguards in a 5-gallon bucket. No one was injured.
“We want to take this opportunity to inform the public to be wary of any snake-like reptile in or near the ocean,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “This type of sea snake can be more venomous than a cobra and potentially lethal to humans.”
Sightings of yellow-bellied sea snakes on land are rare in Hawai‘i and usually occur when strong winds or currents cause them to wash up along the shoreline. Although yellow-bellied sea snakes inhabit the Pacific Ocean, it is prohibited to import or possess that species in Hawai‘i.
If a sea snake is spotted onshore, do not touch it and contact the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-PEST (7378).
