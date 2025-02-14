Coalition of Groups Representing Tens of Millions of Patients Calls for Protection of the Nation’s Vital Health Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A broad coalition of patient organizations today issued the following statement in response to cuts in staff, and research funding at federal agencies vital for American health.

“Nearly every American family is affected by one or more of the diseases represented by our groups, and the stakes could not be higher. The United States is the envy of the world in medical research, developing cures, and making sure therapies and medicines are safe and effective. We want to work with Secretary Kennedy to cure, prevent, detect, treat, and survive diseases—to make America healthy.

“The cumulative effects of threatened cuts to federal health research funding and forced departures at our nation’s premier health agencies will put our global leadership and our nation’s health at risk.

“It is urgent and essential that we work together. Patients will be hurt by cuts in research at universities and medical centers, as well as proposed cuts of scientists at the National Institutes of Health, FDA, CDC and other agencies. Patients, caregivers and their families know firsthand what is at stake. It’s awful to get sick. It’s awful to watch your child, your spouse, or your parent get sick and then get sicker. And it’s awful to live with the knowledge that a disease runs in your family and the clock is ticking. It would be unthinkable if we could no longer count on our newborns being screened, our medicines and therapies being safe and effective, or know that American scientists are looking for cures.

“As Secretary Kennedy seeks to improve American health, we need to be sure that staff and funding cuts don’t undermine that effort. The health of our nation is at stake.

“The February 11 executive order to cut the federal government wisely exempts our military and public safety infrastructure. Health is an essential component of public safety and national security, and therefore, we respectfully urge the President to include our health agencies as a part of the executive order’s exemptions. We agree that every taxpayer dollar should be invested wisely, and we commit to working with the Administration to achieve this goal.”

The statement was issued by:

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

American Diabetes Association

BreakthroughT1D (formerly JDRF)

EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases Friends of Cancer Research

UsAgainstAlzheimer’s

Media Contacts: Emily Burr, Emily.Burr@cancer.org, 202-919-3602

Chelsea-Lyn Rudder, media@t1d.org, 646-946-0513

Chantez Bailey, cbailey@usagainstalzheimers.org, 202-650-0368

Ryan Hohman, rhohman@focr.org, 202-944-6708

Jennifer Schuler, Press@diabetes.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.