Governor Josh Stein Releases Statement on OSBM’s Revenue Forecast Report

NORTH CAROLINA, February 14 - Today, Governor Josh Stein released the following statement regarding the Office of State Budget and Management’s General Fund Revenue Forecast:

“While today’s consensus revenue forecast for this year is positive, North Carolina is approaching a fiscal cliff that threatens our ability to invest in rebuilding western North Carolina, strong public schools, people’s health, infrastructure, and other services we need to make North Carolina safer and stronger. With a growing economy and population, it shouldn't be this way. I am committed to working with the legislature to develop solutions that allow us to continue to invest in our state’s future.” 

