THE GRANITE GROUP PARTNERS WITH FIELDPULSE TO SUPPLY FIELD SERVICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE TO CONTRACTORS

Concord, NH, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Granite Group has enhanced its partnership with FieldPulse to now include system integration.

For nearly five years, The Granite Group and FieldPulse have worked together to provide FSM (Field Service Management) software to contractors across New England. Field Service Management (FSM) is a digital solution that helps the trades run their business better by enabling them to optimize their field service processes to improve customer satisfaction, increase operational efficiency, and grow revenue.

Most recently, The Granite Group and FieldPulse have completed a system integration that allows contractors to access The Granite Group web app, navigate the catalog, and add items to their FieldPulse estimates, invoices, and purchase orders. Within FieldPulse, they can create new purchase orders and send them to one of the 68 Granite Group branch locations. The integration empowers the contractor to effortlessly transform FieldPulse estimates/invoices into purchase orders through The Granite Group to save time and minimize the potential for errors.

To learn more and to schedule a free demo, contractors can register HERE.

About The Granite Group

Headquartered in Concord, NH, The Granite Group distributes plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems, and energy products to contractors and fuel dealers across New England through 68 wholesale branches and a best-in-class online store. The company also operates 17 retail showrooms under the Sink & Spout name, offering an expertly trained staff and an extensive array of bath, kitchen, and lighting products. Founded in 1971 in Worcester, MA, The Granite Group celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 alongside the exceptional people who have driven its success. Of all the recognition The Granite Group has received as a business, the workplace awards are the ones for which the company is most proud. For more information, visit thegranitegroup.com.

About FieldPulse

FieldPulse is the #1 rated and most-awarded field service management software, designed for businesses looking to scale. FSM Software enables businesses to optimize their field service processes to improve customer satisfaction, increase operational efficiency and grow revenue. We believe the trades are the backbone of society. FieldPulse is here to ensure they have the tools they need to succeed.

Brad Dupuis The Granite Group (603) 545-3335 bdupuis@thegranitegroup.com

