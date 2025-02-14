Pre-Health Day Invites Undergraduates to Explore Careers in Health Professions

More than 100 Northwestern University undergraduate students gathered for a Pre-Health Day hosted by Feinberg on January 25 and designed for Northwestern undergraduates interested in pursuing careers in the health professions.

