Submit Release
News Search

There were 127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,680 in the last 365 days.

Pre-Health Day Invites Undergraduates to Explore Careers in Health Professions

More than 100 Northwestern University undergraduate students gathered for a Pre-Health Day hosted by Feinberg on January 25 and designed for Northwestern undergraduates interested in pursuing careers in the health professions.

The post Pre-Health Day Invites Undergraduates to Explore Careers in Health Professions appeared first on News Center.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pre-Health Day Invites Undergraduates to Explore Careers in Health Professions

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more